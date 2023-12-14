Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center in Rocky Hill, CT is Designated as a "Top Ambulatory Surgery Center" by The Leapfrog Group for Clinical Quality and Patient Safety

AVON, Conn., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constitution Surgery Alliance (CSA), a leading developer and operator of outpatient surgery centers, is pleased to announce that Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center was named a Leapfrog Top Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) in 2023, one of only 27 selected nationally for the competitive and prestigious award. The Leapfrog Group is a national watchdog organization that is widely acknowledged as the toughest standard-setter for healthcare safety and quality.

Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center is an ASC that originally opened in 2004 with CSA and surgeons from Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, the region's largest orthopedic group. Due to growth, the facility was relocated to a new seven operating room ambulatory surgery center in 2019. Today, utilizing the most advanced technology including robotics, the ASC performs same-day total joint replacements, interventional pain procedures, sports medicine, and a full range of orthopedic and musculoskeletal surgeries.

To earn a spot on the "Top Ambulatory Surgery Center" list, each ASC was required to report patient outcomes and processes including infection prevention, hand hygiene, errors, and patient experience measurements. "Our goal all along was to validate that our surgeons, staff and caregivers have adopted a culture of excellence and safety throughout the organization." said Dr. Andrew E. Caputo, who has served as the OASC President & Assistant Medical Director for two years.

According to Leah Binder, president, and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, "This recognition is one of the toughest awards in the industry to earn, so the ASCs that receive this award have demonstrated an incredible commitment to patient safety and their community." Thomas Acampora & Cheryl Parent, Vice Presidents of Operations at Constitution Surgery Alliance agree, "Achieving this designation is a proud moment for our care teams and surgeons and we look forward to continuing our commitment to our patients and the community."

About CSA
CSA is a leading developer and operator of outpatient surgery centers. Over the past 25 years, CSA has developed 26 surgery centers, including 15 health system joint ventures, and has partnered with more than 500 surgeons and physicians. CSA's surgery centers encompass 100-plus operating rooms that complete more than 100,000 surgical cases each year. For more information about CSA, Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center, or other CSA award winning ASCs, please visit www.CSAsurgery.com

About OAH
Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC (OAH) is one of Connecticut's largest and most respected orthopedic specialty groups. As a total orthopedic care center, OAH physicians specialize in orthopedic surgery, dealing with the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and injuries of the bones, muscles, tendons, nerves, and ligaments in adults and children. OHA serves communities throughout central Connecticut in the following locations: Enfield, Farmington, Glastonbury, Hartford, Manchester, Plainville, Rocky Hill, and Wethersfield. OAH also utilizes Glastonbury Surgery Center and Hartford Surgery Center, both facilities were Leapfrog Top ASC Award recipients in 2022.To learn more visit www.OACT.com

About The Leapfrog Group
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care so consumers make informed decisions about their health and access safe, high-value care. For more information, please visit https://www.leapfroggroup.org/.

SOURCE Constitution Surgery Alliance

