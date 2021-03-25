Orthopedic Pioneer Dr. Richard Berger Marks 20 Years Of Performing Outpatient Joint Replacement Surgeries

CHICAGO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Richard Berger, M.D., Rush University Medical Center (RUMC), Chicago, is celebrating 20 years of performing same-day joint replacement surgery. As the first physician to perform hip and knee replacement in an outpatient setting, Dr. Berger has now completed over 12,000 outpatient joint replacements -- more than any orthopedic surgeon in the world.

Dr. Berger's ability to avoid cutting any muscle, ligaments or tendons distinguishes his work from others in the field. From A-list celebrities and former presidents to competitive athletes and weekend warriors, Dr. Berger's patients not only recover faster than traditional joint replacement patients, but also experience a more complete recovery -- allowing them to walk out the door following surgery.

"It has been an honor to go through the years with my patients. My greatest satisfaction is seeing them regain independence and resume activities after surgery," says Dr. Berger, who is on staff at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush and an associate professor at RUMC. "I look forward to welcoming new patients and spearheading innovation to help them return to their version of normal."

With a mechanical engineering degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Dr. Berger has extensive knowledge of the science of movement. In 2020, he was honored by the Western Society of Engineers as the 102nd recipient of the Washington Award, an honor given to engineers whose accomplishments have preeminently advanced the welfare of humankind. Previous recipients include Henry Ford, Orville Wright and Neil Armstrong.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Berger has made it easy for patients to access his care by providing pre- and post-surgery telemedicine visits. With stringent protocols put in place, patients can have peace of mind that they are in a safe environment for surgery.

