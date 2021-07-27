Orum Raises $25M to Automate and Scale Inside Sales Teams

"Live Conversation is the cornerstone of sales development. Companies are forced to hire dozens of sales reps to create the activity required to hit their pipeline goals, but with low pick-up rates (<5%), these entry-level sales roles are often miserable and ineffective," said Jason Dorfman, co-founder and CEO of Orum. "As more customers digitize their sales process, the need to go beyond platforms that just track and manage employees to software that augments rep activity is the future."

Over the past year, Orum experienced a 380% increase in annual recurring revenue since raising its seed round in 2020. During the seed stage, Orum made heavy investments into customer success and product, releasing a free version of the technology and the ability to automatically navigate dial-by-name directories—a frustrating and time consuming part in the daily life of a sales rep.

"I was blown away by the product demo—I couldn't believe that something like this actually existed, and thought back to how much more effective our sales teams would have been at Reddit and Twitter if we had Orum," said Bryan Rosenblatt, Partner at Craft Ventures "We were also very impressed with the team's talent across sales and engineering, furthering our conviction that Orum will become a fundamental tool in the emerging sales acceleration market."

About Orum

Orum is a sales acceleration platform that allows sales reps to enter a live conversation with target prospects in <1 minute. By plugging into Outreach, Salesforce, and Salesloft, Orum helps reps get the information they need to be prepared for high-value interactions. Startups to large enterprise customers have been using Orum to automate their sales development teams and lower their cost per sale with impressive results.

