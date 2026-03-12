Osage Advisors Advises MedCare Express on Its Sale to AMKY Health CT, LLC

CENTERBROOK, Conn., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Osage Advisors ("Osage"), a Connecticut-based mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, MedCare Express, to AMKY Health CT, LLC, a private physician practice group. Osage Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to MedCare Express in connection with the transaction.

Founded in 2007 by Dr. Parthsarthi "Parth" Patel, MedCare Express is an integrated urgent and primary care center located in Newington, Connecticut, serving the Greater Hartford area. The practice provides medical care to patients of all ages and has built a strong reputation for accessible, high-quality healthcare within the community.

MedCare Express is distinguished by its integrated urgent care and primary care model, offering patients a convenient option for both immediate treatment and ongoing medical care in a single location. Since its founding, the practice has grown to serve more than 30,000 active patients and has developed long-standing relationships with individuals, local businesses, and government agencies throughout the region.

Keith Dee, President of Osage Advisors, along with his team worked closely with MedCare Express throughout the transaction process to identify a buyer aligned with the practice's clinical standards, culture, and long-term vision.

"This transaction represents a very well-aligned handoff from physician to physician," said Keith Dee, President of Osage Advisors. "Dr. Patel built an outstanding practice that has become an important healthcare provider in the Greater Hartford community. We look forward to seeing MedCare Express continue to grow and thrive under its new management."

AMKY Health CT, LLC plans to support the continued growth of the practice while maintaining its commitment to high-quality patient care.

Osage Advisors is a boutique mergers and acquisitions advisory firm that works with family-owned and closely held businesses generating $5 million or more in revenue that are seeking to sell their companies. Osage is committed to understanding each client's unique objectives and delivering outcomes that meet or exceed expectations. The firm has successfully completed transactions across a range of industries, including Tech-Enabled Services, Aerospace, Contract Manufacturing, Business Services, and Healthcare.

