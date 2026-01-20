Oscilar and evolv Consulting Partner to Accelerate Time to Value in Risk Infrastructure for Financial Institutions

Joint Success With Major Neobank Demonstrates Rapid, High-Quality Implementation of Oscilar's AI-Native Risk Decisioning Platform

DALLAS and PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oscilar, the AI Risk Decisioning™ platform, and evolv Consulting today announced a product and services partnership focused on accelerating high-quality implementations and faster time to value for modern credit decisioning.

The partnership combines Oscilar's no-code, cloud-native decisioning platform with evolv's hands-on implementation expertise to help financial institutions deliver better outcomes for their customers: faster decisions, fewer false declines and smoother experiences without added risk.

A leading U.S.-based full service digital financial platform serving millions of members successfully implemented Oscilar, serving as a powerful example of the partnership in action — pairing modern risk decisioning technology with white-glove execution to support speed, scale, and operational excellence.

As the multi-product digital financial platform expanded its lending business, it sought to modernize its risk infrastructure without slowing innovation. The company selected Oscilar's AI Risk Decisioning™ platform to unify credit underwriting, collections and fraud decisioning, replacing fragmented processes with a single, scalable system. Using Oscilar's visual workflow builder, the institution's risk and data teams can build, test and iterate complex credit strategies without writing code — enabling swifter changes while maintaining centralized governance.

The implementation enabled the platform to move faster across both policy development and decision execution. New credit risk policies are now deployed 50% faster, reducing timelines from weeks to days, while processing speed improved by more than 30%. Consolidating risk decisioning across product lines also improved consistency and operational continuity as priorities evolved.

"We can easily launch and iterate new policies and adapt with unprecedented speed," said a senior risk and decisioning leader at the institution.

For Oscilar and evolv, the customer success reflects a shared focus on execution excellence beyond the technology itself.

"Modern credit decisioning only works when teams can implement quickly and remain in control," said Neha Narkhede, CEO and Co-Founder of Oscilar. "Our partnership with evolv is about making fast, high-quality implementations the standard, so customers can start seeing real impact from AI-powered decisioning in weeks, not months."

"Speed is critical for our clients, and with the right structure and partnership, it scales," said Eric Neef, CEO and Founder of evolv Consulting. "Our work with Oscilar focuses on translating modern decisioning platforms into production-ready systems, enabling teams to move quickly, operate confidently and support growth without added complexity."

Together, Oscilar and evolv help financial institutions deploy modern credit decisioning that delivers faster, more consistent decisions and better outcomes for customers without sacrificing explainability or control.

About Oscilar

Oscilar is the AI Risk Decisioning™ platform that unifies fraud, credit, onboarding, and AML risk in a single, real-time system. Its no-code architecture empowers risk teams with full ownership of workflows, enabling them to build, test, and automate policies without engineering dependency. Powered by agentic AI and bespoke machine-learning models, Oscilar connects signals across the entire customer journey to detect sophisticated threats that rule-based systems miss, delivering fully explainable decisions in under 100 milliseconds. Leading banks, fintechs, and digital asset platforms rely on Oscilar to move faster than risk with the control and transparency regulators require.

Learn more at oscilar.com .

About evolv Consulting

evolv Consulting is a management and technology consulting firm that partners with organizations around the globe to execute complex initiatives with speed, clarity and intention. evolv's team of experienced operators and continual learners works with companies at all stages, from brand-new startups to Fortune 100 enterprises, to deliver solutions that fit evolv's clients' needs and empower them to thrive. As the leader in data and AI-led business transformation, evolv helps implement cutting-edge technological solutions that accelerate critical initiatives, stabilize active implementations, and realize value faster. With deep industry knowledge and specialized skill sets, evolv's consultants integrate seamlessly with client teams to support delivery from day one.

Learn more at evolv.consulting .

SOURCE Oscilar, Inc.