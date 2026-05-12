OSG Announces Strategic Partnership with Sagent to Transform Mortgage Servicing Communications

Two industry leaders unite to bring smarter, more compliant homeowner communications to mortgage servicers.

CAROL STREAM, Ill., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Output Services Group, Inc. (OSG), a leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM), today announced a strategic partnership with Sagent, a leading fintech software company modernizing mortgage servicing.

The partnership unites OSG's decades of mortgage communications expertise with Sagent's industry-leading servicing platform, giving mortgage servicers a smarter, more efficient way to communicate with homeowners across every channel and every stage of the servicing lifecycle.

Mortgage servicers operate in a high-stakes, highly regulated environment where timely, accurate communication is both good service and a compliance requirement. OSG brings more than 50 years of mortgage communications expertise, helping servicers manage critical, regulated content across print, mail, and digital channels. OSG's JourneyConnect® solution is purpose-built for mortgage servicing workflows, enabling servicers to automate homeowner notifications, mitigate risk, and reduce operational complexity.

Sagent's Dara platform provides servicers with a modern, comprehensive technology foundation, unifying data and user experience across the entire servicing lifecycle. Together, the two companies are developing API connectivity enabling real-time data exchange that will power faster, more responsive homeowner communications while reducing manual effort and compliance risk.

Using the power of Dara, OSG will deliver:

Secure, compliant document delivery , including interactive digital statements that reduce inbound calls and improve satisfaction

, including interactive digital statements that reduce inbound calls and improve satisfaction Proactive risk mitigation addressing tax delinquencies, flood hazards, and servicing disruptions before they escalate

addressing tax delinquencies, flood hazards, and servicing disruptions before they escalate Plug-and-play mortgage workflows with predefined Journeys built for the mortgage industry

with predefined Journeys built for the mortgage industry Seamless multichannel engagement across print, mail, and digital channels

What Industry Leaders Are Saying

"Fifty years in mortgage communications has given OSG a deep understanding of what servicers and their customers truly need," said Dean Cherry, CEO of OSG. "Sagent is an ideal partner to help us bring that expertise further into the servicing workflow. Together, we're committed to building something that genuinely moves the needle for servicers and the homeowners they serve."

"Our partnership with OSG brings together two organizations united by a common goal: making mortgage servicing smarter, simpler, and more responsive," said Perry Hilzendeger, EVP of Strategic Growth at Sagent. "We look forward to connecting our platforms and giving servicers the tools they need to streamline workflows, reduce costs, and deliver a superior homeowner experience at every touchpoint."

About Sagent

Sagent powers America's top bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for, retain, and modernize the homeownership experience for millions of borrowers. Servicers use Sagent's flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions to lower servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights across full market cycles. Sagent's Dara platform is the industry's first cloud native, end-to-end mortgage servicing system. Visit www.sagent.com.

About OSG

OSG (Output Services Group, Inc.) delivers leading print and digital Customer Communications Management (CCM) solutions that drive action, loyalty, and retention. With over 50 years of experience, OSG enables more than 4,400 customers to create deeper relationships, one communication at a time. Visit osgconnect.com or follow OSG on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

Media Contact: Sarah Guckes | [email protected]

SOURCE OSG