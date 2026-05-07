OSG Real Estate Group Launches OSG CommunityConnect™, a Modernized Suite of Tools Purpose-Built for Property Managers and HOA Community Managers

Upgraded platform connects property management software to print, mail, and billing workflows - streamlining operations and improving the community experience end to end.

CAROL STREAM, Ill., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OSG, a leading provider of print and digital Customer Communications Management (CCM) solutions, today launched OSG CommunityConnect™, a significantly upgraded suite of tools designed specifically for property managers, HOA boards, and community managers.

Developed by the OSG Real Estate Services Group, OSG CommunityConnect modernizes the way communities handle print, mail, billing, and resident communications - replacing manual, disconnected workflows with a streamlined, integrated experience. With national distributed print capabilities at its core, OSG CommunityConnect routes print jobs to production facilities closest to the recipient - reducing transit time and postage costs for communities operating across multiple locations or regions. OSG is an owner-operated business - every facility is OSG-run, ensuring consistent quality and accountability across every job.

OSG CommunityConnect reflects OSG's ongoing investment in the property management and community association space, responding directly to industry demand for solutions that are faster to implement, easier to manage, and built around how property management teams work.

What's New in OSG CommunityConnect

The updated OSG CommunityConnect suite includes four core capabilities:

Ordering Integration Through Property Management Software. OSG CommunityConnect connects directly with leading property management platforms, enabling communities to initiate and manage print and mail orders without leaving their existing software environment. Less manual entry, more time for what matters.

OSG CommunityConnect connects directly with leading property management platforms, enabling communities to initiate and manage print and mail orders without leaving their existing software environment. Less manual entry, more time for what matters. Back-Office Automations and Association Billback. Automated billing workflows make it easy to track and allocate costs across properties and associations - so managers spend less time on back-office complexity and more time serving their communities.

Automated billing workflows make it easy to track and allocate costs across properties and associations - so managers spend less time on back-office complexity and more time serving their communities. Distributed Print. For communities managing multiple properties or locations, OSG routes print jobs to production facilities closest to the recipient - reducing transit time, cutting postage costs, and ensuring the right materials reach the right places on time.

For communities managing multiple properties or locations, OSG routes print jobs to production facilities closest to the recipient - reducing transit time, cutting postage costs, and ensuring the right materials reach the right places on time. Modernized Ordering Website. A redesigned online experience makes it easier for community managers to place orders, access resources, and manage their accounts - built with simplicity and speed in mind.

"Property managers and HOA community managers are being asked to do more with less every day. OSG CommunityConnect was built around that reality. We wanted to give them a solution that removes friction from the workflows they already have - so they can spend less time managing vendors and more time serving their communities."

— Matthew Oakes, President, OSG Real Estate Services Group

OSG CommunityConnect is available now. Property managers, HOA boards, and community managers interested in learning more or scheduling a demo can visit www.osgconnect.com/industries-served/property-management/.

About OSG

OSG (Output Services Group, Inc.) delivers leading print and digital Customer Communications Management (CCM) solutions that drive action, loyalty, and retention. With over 50 years of experience, OSG enables more than 4,400 customers to create deeper relationships, one communication at a time. Visit osgconnect.com or follow OSG on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

Media Contact

Sarah Guckes

Chief Marketing Officer | OSG

[email protected]

SOURCE OSG