OSG Launches OSG JourneyConnect™ Suite - The Next Generation of Customer Communications Solutions

CAROL STREAM, Ill., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OSG, a leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM), is proud to announce the launch of its innovative OSG JourneyConnect Suite of Communication Solutions. This cutting-edge suite is designed to revolutionize the way businesses engage with their customers through a seamless, digitally native, multichannel approach.

The OSG JourneyConnect Suite encompasses a comprehensive range of communication solutions and services, integrating print and digital channels. The primary focus is to ensure businesses can reach customers wherever they are, providing a consistent and engaging experience across all touchpoints thereby servicing the customer at the point of need.

"With the launch of the OSG JourneyConnect Suite, we are redefining customer communications," said Dean Cherry, CEO of OSG. Post this

What sets the OSG JourneyConnect Suite apart is the inclusion of Predefined Journeys—a series of preset communications designed to provide communications for standard journeys across a variety of industries, as well as transform transactional touchpoints into native digital experiences.

"With the launch of the OSG JourneyConnect Suite, we are redefining customer communications," said Dean Cherry, CEO of OSG. "Our goal is to provide businesses with the ability to create meaningful and impactful engagement with their customers. Our digital first approach offers an improved way to manage critical customer communications, ultimately driving better outcomes for our clients."

Gary Gregg, Chief Product Officer at OSG added: "Understanding today's consumer means delivering a communication experience that keeps them informed, is easy to read on any device, is easy to understand and most importantly, easy to take action. That's what we focused on providing in OSG JourneyConnect."

The OSG JourneyConnect Suite is now available to businesses looking to enhance their critical customer communication strategies and achieve greater engagement and satisfaction.

For more information about the OSG JourneyConnect Suite and how it can benefit your business, please visit https://osgconnect.com/osgjourneyconnect_countdown/.

About OSG

OSG (Output Services Group, Inc.) delivers leading print and digital Customer Communications Management (CCM) solutions that drive action, loyalty, and retention. With over 50 years of experience, OSG enables more than 5,000 customers to create deeper relationships, one communication at a time.

For more information, please visit https://www.osgconnect.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter & Instagram .

Media Contact: Sarah Guckes, [email protected]

SOURCE OSG