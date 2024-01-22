OSHA Releases Investigation Summary for Fatal Work Accident in Dalhart, TX

DALHART, Texas, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, is bringing attention to a work accident that claimed the life of 56-year-old Oscar Soto Salinas on June 20, 2023, around 12:30 p.m. off U.S. Highway 385 in Dalhart, TX. The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) recently released their investigation summary on this incident, indicating several citations.

Details About the Dalhart Work Accident:

According to the report, Oscar Soto Salinas was working with a supervisor to free a stuck auger at 13401 U.S. 385, north of Dalhart. He was reportedly using a pipe wrench to release the auger but wasn't wearing proper head protection. When he released the auger, the pipe wrench hit Soto Salinas in the head, causing fatal injuries.

OSHA's investigation summary, as of the latest update, identified five alleged workplace safety violation citations, with four categorized as "serious." Additionally, OSHA has recommended a penalty of $25,893. The case status is currently listed as "Open."

Related Reading: The Media Is Missing Serious Accidents: What Is to Be Done?

About Grossman Law Offices:

Grossman Law Offices is a Texas-based personal injury and wrongful death firm with a commitment to educating the public about road safety awareness. For more than 30 years, their firm has highlighted crashes that don't make the news.

For More Information:

For additional details about this incident or to learn more about Grossman Law Office's public outreach and educational initiatives, please visit our website at Grossman Law Offices or contact us at 866-513-3847 .

SOURCE Grossman Law Office, P.C.