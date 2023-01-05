O'Shaughnessy Ventures Announces Internship Program

Founder Jim O'Shaughnessy Announces the Appointment of Two Interns and One Commissioned Writer

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of O'Shaughnessy Ventures (OSV) on 1 January 2023, OSV has announced the commencement of an internship program, together with the appointment of its first Interns.

All Interns were recruited from a group of 15 candidates that OSV had sponsored to participate in the online 'Write of Passage' course headed by David Perell.

The OSV internship program is separate from O'Shaughnessy Fellowships, which is a one-year program for ambitious people who want to build something great. Fellows will receive funding and access to OSV's network of founders, investors, and experts to support them in bringing their project to life.

"I deeply believe that there's more talent in the world than many of us realize," said founder and CEO Jim O'Shaughnessy. "I am not exaggerating when I said I was blown away by the level of ability on display among the applicants. The incredible talent among the younger generation makes me even more optimistic about how bright our future can be."

As well as offering support to OSV's four verticals, the Interns will each be working on a project of their own which will be released under the OSV umbrella:

1. Dylan O'Sullivan will be launching a Substack dedicated to demystifying the art and science of writing. The project will also have a multimedia side including short form infographics and videos. Dylan describes the project as "akin to an academic journal, a literary magazine and a how to write book all wrapped into one accessible and serialized new media bundle." Dylan's previous work has been published in publications such as the Spectator and Areo Magazine.

2. Helen Jiang will also be launching a Substack, dedicated to identifying the hidden interconnections between different subject matters which are often hidden in plain sight. More interactive / multimedia content is planned down the line. Helen describes the project as "Discovery Channel, but for questions that we should have asked but haven't yet about where we were, are, and [are] going to be at."

In addition to hiring two Interns, OSV has also appointed Grace Sydney Smith as a Commissioned Writer. Grace will be working on a series of essays explaining and demystifying the world of venture capital for younger creators. Grace will publish her essays on the Infinite Loops Substack.

Creators with ideas they are excited about can get in touch with OSV via the company's website .

