O'Shaughnessy Ventures Awards $100,000 Fellowship Grant to Creator Seeking to Use AI to Enhance Human Creativity

Rohan Taori Will Use the $100,000 O'Shaughnessy Fellowship Grant to Build Foundational Video and Text-Based AI Models

GREENWICH, Conn., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC ("OSV"), an investment firm that empowers creators, has announced that it has awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to Rohan Taori.

Taori will use the $100,000 fellowship grant to create flexible, accessible and interactive AI models that can handle complex and diverse data. These models will be trained on large amounts of video data, empowering users to edit, generate and reason about video content easily.

O'Shaughnessy Ventures Fellow Rohan Taori

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented as follows:

"By building accessible, interactive models which make video content easier to edit and generate, Rohan is demonstrating my firm belief that the AI revolution will unleash a new era of human creativity. OSV will be doing everything we can to support him over the coming months."

Taori said, "I'm excited to use the fellowship grant to build foundational video and text-based AI models that enhance human creativity."

About Taori

Taori is a machine learning engineer who grew up in the Bay Area.

He is currently pursuing his Ph.D. at Stanford University, where he has trained AI models with synthetic data, tuned them to follow user instructions, and increased their reliability. Previously, he studied and taught computer science at the University of California, Berkeley.

More information about Taori can be found on his website.

About the Fellowship Program

OSV launched the Fellowship Program in 2023. It is a one-year program for ambitious people who want to build something great. Fellows receive a $100,000 grant and access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts to support them in bringing their projects to life.

OSV has awarded seven Fellowships to date and will award twelve in total. Applications for the Fellowships remain open through April 2023. Creators interested in applying can do so via OSV's website .

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers and inspires creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing, and tech with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history, or level of education. For more information, visit https://www.osv.llc/ .

Ena Gong

O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC

(917) 355-7420

[email protected]

SOURCE O'Shaughnessy Ventures, LLC