O'Shaughnessy Ventures Awards $100,000 Fellowship Grant to Creators Seeking to Democratize the Video-Creation Process

Isabella Teng and Varsha Raghavan Will Use the $100,000 O'Shaughnessy Fellowship Grant to Build Rue, an AI-Powered Next-Generation Video-Production Platform.

GREENWICH, Conn., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC ("OSV"), an investment firm that empowers creators, has announced that it has awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to Isabella Teng and Varsha Raghavan.

Teng and Raghavan will use their $100,000 fellowship grant to build Rue, an AI-powered next-generation video-production platform. Rue's tools eliminate process redundancies and drive creative visions, helping video projects get off the ground faster.

O'Shaughnessy Fellows Isabella Teng & Varsha Raghavan

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented as follows:

"By harnessing the opportunities unlocked by the AI revolution and aiming to democratize the video-creation process so more creators have access to the tools they need, Isabella and Varsha's Rue platform could not be more aligned with OSV's mission to help creators unleash their infinite potential. We're excited to support them however we can over the coming months."

Teng said, "We both know how important it is to express ideas, thoughts, and concepts creatively through media. Building Rue will democratize the video-creation process so anyone can share their stories. The O'Shaughnessy Fellowship is helping us march toward our first product launch. We are so excited to work with a team that supports creators worldwide."

About Teng and Raghavan

Teng grew up in the Bay Area before studying and completing a B.S. in computer science at Yale. At Yale, she attended hackathons, programmed various mobile and web apps, TA-'ed CS courses and conducted bioinformatics research.

Teng has previously spent a month in Tel Aviv completing a data science fellowship and four months in Berlin working at an AI fintech startup. Before co-founding Rue, Teng was a fintech product manager working on real-time fraud detection models. She is also a photographer and painter.

More information about Teng is available on her website and LinkedIn page.

Raghavan has a keen interest in new technology and its sociological ramifications. As a high school student, she would spend days and nights fabricating hunks of metal into a 120-lb robot. She graduated with a B.S. in computer science from Yale, where she organized conferences on the ethics of AI and founded a licensed open-source web app called PPETrackr.

Before co-founding Rue, Raghavan was a machine learning engineer at a drug-discovery startup. She used machine learning to identify novel gene therapies for oncology and published a paper on this work at the International Conference for Learning Representations. She is also a videographer and wildlife photographer.

More information about Raghavan can be found on her LinkedIn page.

About the Fellowship Program

OSV launched the Fellowship Program in 2023. It is a one-year program for ambitious people who want to build something great. Fellows receive a $100,000 grant and access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts to support them in bringing their projects to life.

OSV has awarded six Fellowships to date and will award twelve in total. Applications for the Fellowships remain open through April 2023. Creators interested in applying can do so via OSV's website .

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers and inspires creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing, and tech with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history, or level of education. For more information, visit https://www.osv.llc/ .

Media Contact:

Ena Gong

O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC

(917) 355-7420

[email protected]

