O'Shaughnessy Ventures Backs Astrophysicist Challenging Assumptions About How Much Dark Matter the Universe Needs

Jenny Wagner receives an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to investigate whether dark matter is as abundant as our models suggest

GREENWICH, Conn., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC (OSV), an investment firm that empowers creators, has awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to Jenny Wagner, an astrophysicist based in Saarbrücken, Germany.

2026 O'Shaughnessy Fellow Jenny Wagner. Photo credit: Evelin Frerk.

Wagner will use the fellowship to investigate how much dark matter the universe requires. Dark matter is the invisible mass that scientists invoke to explain why galaxies and galaxy clusters behave as they do. Wagner's work suggests that how much dark matter scientists conclude is present depends heavily on the assumptions built into the theoretical models used to interpret the data. Building on her earlier research in gravitational lensing (the bending of light around massive cosmic structures), she will study the motion of galaxies within clusters to test how much of the "missing mass" could be ordinary matter that has gone undetected, and how much is an artifact of the models themselves. Over the next 12 months, she plans to analyze at least two cosmic structures and produce a series of outreach videos explaining the results to the public.

Wagner holds a physics diploma and doctorate from Heidelberg University, where her doctoral research applied machine learning to cancer research. She turned to astrophysics in 2014, winning a grant from the German Research Foundation, and in 2020 received the Prize for Courageous Science from the Ministry of Science, Research and Arts of Baden-Württemberg for her work on gravitational lensing. She currently holds visiting scientist positions at the Helsinki Institute of Physics and the Academia Sinica Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics in Taipei.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented, "Jenny follows the evidence wherever it leads, even when it challenges prevailing assumptions. Projects like hers are exactly why we launched the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships."

"I am over the moon to be the first astrophysicist to receive an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship," said Wagner. "In the OSV community, I have found like-minded people who share my attitudes and values. A big thank you to Jim O'Shaughnessy and his entire team for supporting my research. Let's carry a bright torch to the dark side of the universe together."

About the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships Program

Launched in 2023, the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships program discovers and empowers the world's boldest creatives, builders and researchers. Fellows receive a grant of up to $100,000 and gain access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts. OSV will award up to 20 fellowships in 2026.

Wagner is the thirteenth fellow announced in 2026. More information about previous fellows is available at OSV's website.

Applications for the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships are now closed and will reopen on Jan. 1, 2027. Individuals interested in applying can do so via OSV's website.

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of five books, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing and technology with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history or level of education. For more information, visit OSV's website.

Media Contact:

Ena Gong

O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC

(917) 355-7420

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SOURCE O'Shaughnessy Ventures