O'Shaughnessy Ventures Backs Bioengineer Developing Injectable Blood Vessels

Liam Aranda-Michel awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to engineer a therapy that restores circulation without major surgery

GREENWICH, Conn., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC (OSV), an investment firm that empowers creators, has awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to Liam Aranda-Michel, a bioengineering researcher based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

2026 O'Shaughnessy Fellow Liam Aranda-Michel, who was awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to engineer a therapy that restores circulation without major surgery.

Aranda-Michel will use the fellowship to develop an injectable therapy that helps damaged tissue restore its own blood supply. When tissue loses circulation, current options are limited to drugs that signal the body to grow new vessels, often with mixed results, or invasive surgery. His approach delivers tiny, pre-formed vascular units directly into the tissue, supplying ready-made vessels rather than relying on the body to form them. He aims to offer a simpler, more accessible option for the millions of patients affected by conditions that cut off blood flow.

Aranda-Michel is an undergraduate studying biological engineering at MIT and conducts research at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard on injectable therapies for chronic disease. He has worked at tissue-engineering labs at several universities, including the University of Pittsburgh, where he co-developed an open-source platform for vascular research that runs at a fraction of the cost of commercial systems. His work has been published in the Cell Press journal Device. He also led a competitive robotics team for several years, qualifying for five world championships.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented, "Liam combines serious engineering talent with a genuine drive to help patients, and he's taking on a problem that affects millions. We're honored to be backing him."

"Every real discovery starts at the edge of what we already understand, where our map runs out," said Aranda-Michel. "The O'Shaughnessy Fellowship backs the people willing to step past that edge in the pursuit of better science for a better world. It's a privilege to be one of them."

About the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships Program

Launched in 2023, the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships program discovers and empowers the world's boldest creatives, builders and researchers. Fellows receive a grant of up to $100,000 and gain access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts. OSV will award up to 20 fellowships in 2026.

Aranda-Michel is the eleventh fellow announced in 2026. More information about previous fellows is available at OSV's website.

Applications for the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships are now closed and will reopen on Jan. 1, 2027. Individuals interested in applying can do so via OSV's website.

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of five books, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing and technology with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history or level of education. For more information, visit OSV's website.

Media Contact:

Ena Gong

O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC

(917) 355-7420

[email protected]

SOURCE O'Shaughnessy Ventures