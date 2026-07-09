O'Shaughnessy Ventures Funds Artist Staging Theater in Weightlessness

Natasha Tsakos awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to create PARABOLES, a new form of performance for the space age

GREENWICH, Conn., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC (OSV), an investment firm that empowers creators, has awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to Natasha Tsakos, an artist and theatrical showmaker based in Miami, Florida.

2026 O'Shaughnessy Fellow, Natasha Tsakos

Tsakos will use the fellowship to produce PARABOLES, an original performance staged in microgravity. In partnership with the MIT Space Exploration Initiative, the work will be filmed aboard a parabolic flight, a specialized aircraft maneuver that creates brief periods of weightlessness, the same technique used to train astronauts. Over the next 12 months, Tsakos plans to complete the flight and premiere the resulting work as a film and immersive installation. PARABOLES is the flagship production of Space Wonders, the company Tsakos founded to create new forms of performance for the space age and to bring a new generation into science through art.

Tsakos has spent 25 years creating original performances that fuse live theater with technology and immersive design. As well as performing at the Super Bowl with Cirque du Soleil and creating shows for Discovery Channel, the G20 Summit and the Tribeca Film Festival, she has spoken at TED, the United Nations General Assembly and Google on how art shapes innovation. Her immersive production CARABOOM was voted Miami-Dade's best attraction in 2023 and she has received a Knight Foundation New Work Award. She has undertaken hyperbaric and parabolic flight training at NASA's Johnson Space Center, completed MIT's New Space Economy program and the NASA L'SPACE proposal academy, and serves on the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics' Gravity-Dependent Science and Technology Committee.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented, "Natasha is taking theater somewhere it has never been, and using it to make space feel human. Pioneering projects like these are exactly what the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships are here to support."

"We're inventing a new industry: theatrical experiences for space environments, felt on Earth," said Tsakos. "Thank you, OSV, for backing the misfits who insist humanity's next chapter be filled with wonder."

About the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships Program

Launched in 2023, the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships program discovers and empowers the world's boldest creatives, builders and researchers. Fellows receive a grant of up to $100,000 and gain access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts. OSV will award up to 20 fellowships in 2026.

Tsakos is the twelfth fellow announced in 2026. More information about previous fellows is available at OSV's website.

Applications for the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships are now closed and will reopen on Jan. 1, 2027. Individuals interested in applying can do so via OSV's website.

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of five books, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing and technology with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history or level of education. For more information, visit OSV's website.

Media Contact:

Ena Gong

O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC

(917) 355-7420

[email protected]

SOURCE O'Shaughnessy Ventures