O'Shaughnessy Ventures Backs Engineer Using Brain Data to Fight Driver Fatigue

Avaneesh Babu awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to develop a wearable headset that detects and counteracts drowsiness in real time

GREENWICH, Conn., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC (OSV), an investment firm that empowers creators, has awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to Avaneesh Babu, an engineer based in Baltimore, Maryland.

2026 O'Shaughnessy Fellow Avaneesh Babu

Babu will use the fellowship to develop wearable neurotechnology that combats fatigue in high-stakes industries, beginning with long-haul trucking, where drowsiness has been recognized as a significant safety concern. The headset uses electroencephalography (EEG) to detect drops in driver alertness in under a second, then delivers a discreet auditory cue to help the driver refocus. Unlike the cameras commonly used in the trucking industry today, which report drowsiness to management, the headset helps the driver self-correct in the moment. Over the next year, Babu plans to expand the device's neural dataset and build a second-generation, road-ready headset, with the goal of in-cab deployment in 2027.

Babu is a chemical and biomolecular engineering student at Johns Hopkins University, where he conducts neuroengineering research in the lab of Nitish Thakor, a pioneer in the field. He has conducted research at Harvard Medical School, interned at the FDA and is an entrepreneur-in-residence at the startup accelerator Antler. Outside his technical work, he has served as a volunteer emergency medical technician.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented, "Avaneesh has trained in one of the best neuroengineering labs in the world and is now using that expertise to solve a problem that puts lives at risk every day. That combination of rigor and purpose is exactly what we look for."

"This fellowship directly empowers me and my team to continue refining our research-grade neurotechnology," said Babu. "We're incredibly grateful to O'Shaughnessy Ventures for recognizing the value of our efforts, and we intend to maximize everything they've invested in us. Together, we will make high-stakes operations safer."

About the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships Program

Launched in 2023, the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships program discovers and empowers the world's boldest creatives, builders and researchers. Fellows receive a grant of up to $100,000 and gain access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts. OSV will award up to 20 fellowships in 2026.

Babu is the ninth fellow announced in 2026. More information about previous fellows is available at OSV's website.

Applications for the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships are now closed and will reopen on Jan. 1, 2027. Individuals interested in applying can do so via OSV's website.

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of five books, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing and technology with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history or level of education. For more information, visit OSV's website.

Media Contact:

Ena Gong

O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC

(917) 355-7420

[email protected]

SOURCE O'Shaughnessy Ventures