O'Shaughnessy Ventures Backs Scientist Building Next-Generation Artificial Muscles

Joshua Ince awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to develop low-cost, lightweight artificial muscles for robotics and prosthetics



GREENWICH, Conn., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC (OSV), an investment firm that empowers creators, has awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to Joshua Ince, a chemist and materials scientist based in Melbourne, Australia.

Ince will use the fellowship to develop low-cost, lightweight and flexible artificial muscles that replicate or outperform human muscle function. His immediate goal is to build a functional prototype for real-world testing. The technology ultimately targets next-generation applications in robotics, prosthetics, exoskeletons and smart textiles.

2026 O'Shaughnessy Fellow Joshua Ince

Ince recently completed his Ph.D. at Swinburne University of Technology, where he spent five years researching artificial muscle technology. He has since assembled a team of three Ph.D. researchers to help develop the technology. Earlier in his career, he completed a research internship at CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, where he worked on polymeric nanofiber materials.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented, "High-performance artificial muscles could reshape robotics, prosthetics and beyond. Joshua has the scientific credentials and entrepreneurial drive to make that happen. We're honored to be backing him."

"Being selected as a recipient of the O'Shaughnessy Fellowship is the greatest honor I've experienced," said Ince. "Having Jim and the OSV family put their belief in me and my work will drive me for life."

About the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships Program

Launched in 2023, the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships program discovers and empowers the world's boldest creatives, builders and researchers. Fellows receive a grant of up to $100,000 and gain access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts. OSV will award up to 20 fellowships in 2026.

Ince is the second fellow announced in 2026. More information about previous fellows is available at OSV's website.

Applications for the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships remain open through April 30, 2026. Individuals interested in applying can do so via OSV's website.

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of five books, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing and technology with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history or level of education. For more information, visit OSV's website.

Media Contact:

Ena Gong

O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC

(917) 355-7420

[email protected]

SOURCE O'Shaughnessy Ventures