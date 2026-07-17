O'Shaughnessy Ventures Backs Painter Documenting Japan in Watercolor

Kendric Tonn receives an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship for Scenes from Japan, a painted travelogue of places most visitors never see

GREENWICH, Conn., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC (OSV), an investment firm that empowers creators, has awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to Kendric Tonn, a painter based in Columbus, Ohio.

Kendric Tonn, a Columbus, Ohio-based painter and 2026 O'Shaughnessy Fellow, is creating Scenes from Japan, a watercolor travelogue documenting visually rich places beyond the country's major tourist routes.

Tonn will use the fellowship to continue Scenes from Japan, a series of watercolor paintings made on location across Japan and collected, alongside firsthand essays, into books. Rather than working from photographs, Tonn paints each subject directly from life, using methods inspired by traditional Japanese art. A regular visitor to the country, Tonn works beyond the major tourist routes to capture places that are visually rich but rarely documented. The project already comprises several dozen paintings and two published books, funded independently and shipped to backers in more than 20 countries. Over the next 12 months, Tonn plans to complete a further round of painting in Japan, release a third book and stage the first public exhibition of his work.

Tonn studied English at Sewanee: The University of the South, then spent a year teaching the language in Japan before returning to train in oil painting at the Savannah College of Art and Design and the Florence Academy of Art. He has worked as a freelance fine artist since 2011, painting portraits, figures and still lifes, with work held in private collections worldwide. He began Scenes from Japan in 2020.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented, "Kendric is preserving a version of Japan that would otherwise go unseen. He has enormous talent, and we're delighted to be supporting him."

"The fellowship is both an honor and, in practical terms, a great aid," said Tonn. "I've been fortunate to be able to do substantial work on Scenes from Japan over the last few years. This will allow me to do a final round of painting culminating in an exhibition of the work."

About the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships Program

Launched in 2023, the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships program discovers and empowers the world's boldest creatives, builders and researchers. Fellows receive a grant of up to $100,000 and gain access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts. OSV will award up to 20 fellowships in 2026.

Tonn is the fourteenth fellow announced in 2026. More information about previous fellows is available at OSV's website.

Applications for the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships are now closed and will reopen on Jan. 1, 2027. Individuals interested in applying can do so via OSV's website.

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of five books, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing and technology with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history or level of education. For more information, visit OSV's website.

Media Contact:

Ena Gong

O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC

(917) 355-7420

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SOURCE O'Shaughnessy Ventures