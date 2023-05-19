O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC Announces Investment in Odin

Odin is Creating the Ultimate Set of Tools for People Globally to Connect, Collaborate and Invest Together in the Startups and Venture Capital Funds Building Our Future

GREENWICH, Conn., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC ("OSV"), a creative investment firm, announced today that it has invested in Odin Limited ("Odin").

Odin is used by founders, angel syndicates and venture capital firms to raise money from their network. It takes care of legal structures, anti-money-laundering, banking, payments, regulation and other processes on behalf of its users.

Logo for Odin

Investors can invest as little as $1,000 in a startup via Odin's platform. Odin then rolls up all investors into one legal entity.

It will soon be launching an angel marketplace and the ability to invest in venture capital firms via its platform.

"Our long term goal is to allow more people to influence what the future looks like," said Odin cofounder & CEO Mary Lin, "whether you're talking about VC or some other form of capital allocation, by leveraging online communities and data in the right ways, you can really start to improve decision-making. This means you can drive better financial outcomes and build a world that's much better aligned with society's needs. "

OSV's founder, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented: "By making investing more accessible, Odin is allowing anyone, wherever they are, to participate in the building of our shared future. We're delighted to be able to support Odin as it pursues this important mission."

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers and inspires creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines O'Shaughnessy's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing, and tech with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history, or level of education. For more information, visit https://www.osv.llc/.

