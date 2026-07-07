Oshi Health Publishes Prospective Study in the American Journal of Gastroenterology Validating Improved Outcomes and Reduced Healthcare Costs Through Virtual Multidisciplinary GI Care

First-of-its-kind study finds virtual multidisciplinary GI care reduced healthcare costs by more than $8,000 per patient annually while significantly improving symptoms, quality of life, and satisfaction

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oshi Health, the nation's only virtual-first multidisciplinary gastroenterology clinic, today announced the publication of the first prospective, controlled study evaluating both the clinical and economic impact of a fully virtual multidisciplinary GI care model. Published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology (AJG), the study found that Oshi patients saw costs drop significantly at 6 months – with projected annualized savings of $5,300 in gastrointestinal (GI) costs and $8,100 in total healthcare costs per year compared to matched controls – alongside significant reductions in imaging and GI-related emergency department visits with marked improvements in symptom severity, quality of life, and satisfaction.

Study finds virtual multidisciplinary GI care reduced healthcare costs by more than $8,000 per patient annually while significantly improving symptoms, quality of life, and satisfaction

The AJG publication follows another recent publication of a large-scale study that evaluated its virtual multidisciplinary GI care across 11,345 patients in all 50 states and found a 92.4% rate of symptom improvement. Together, the two studies establish a peer-reviewed evidence base spanning both clinical outcomes at scale and cost and utilization data compared to a control group.

"We hold our care model to the same evidentiary standard expected of any medical intervention, and publication in the AJG, one of the most respected journals in gastroenterology, reflects that commitment," said Sameer Berry, MD, MBA, chief medical officer and co-founder of Oshi Health. "This prospective study strengthens our growing peer-reviewed evidence base showing that improving access and outcomes is the best way to reduce total cost of care."

The study evaluated Oshi Health's virtual care model, which integrates gastroenterologists, advanced practice providers, registered dietitians, and licensed psychologists into a coordinated care team. Patients gained rapid access to this team, with a mean of 6 days to the first appointment, compared to a 40-day national average wait time for a GI specialist consultation. For cost and utilization outcomes, the study used a difference-in-difference analysis comparing patients to propensity score-matched controls drawn from real-world claims data to measure both clinical outcomes and healthcare costs.

Key findings from the study include:

Among 234 patients (71% female, mean age 45.4), 80% engaged in multidisciplinary care, completing an average of 10 visits across the care team

Mean time to first appointment was 6 days, and 51% received a new GI diagnosis.

IBS symptom severity score (IBS-SSS) dropped 81 points (from 226.7 to 145.6), exceeding the clinically meaningful threshold of 50 points

Symptom control increased from 20.2% to 86.6%, and satisfaction rose from 37.4% to 96.3%

93% of patients utilized registered dietitian services, and 76% saw a GI psychologist

The study noted a statistically significant drop in diagnostic imaging (15% of Oshi Health patients with imaging compared to 44% of matched controls) and GI-related emergency department visits (4% of Oshi Health patients vs. 10% of controls)

Difference-in-difference analysis showed GI-specific cost savings of $443 per member per month (p=0.047) and all-cause cost savings of $676 per member per month (p=0.043), equating to annualized savings of $5,316 and $8,112, respectively

The study's patient population primarily consisted of those with disorders of gut-brain interaction (63%) and GERD (28%), reflecting common and costly chronic GI conditions. While the program operated under a value-based care reimbursement model, it generated a 7.2x return on investment for overall healthcare costs when evaluated against traditional fee-for-service benchmarks.

The Cost Crisis in GI Care

GI conditions are among the most prevalent and expensive in the U.S. healthcare system. National expenditures for GI, liver, and pancreatic diseases reached $111.8 billion in 2021, exceeding spending on cardiovascular disease and mental health. Much of this cost is driven by fragmented care, where patients cycle through emergency departments, undergo duplicative imaging, and wait weeks for specialist appointments, all while their symptoms go unmanaged and utilization escalates.

For employers and payers, the findings carry weight. GI conditions are consistently a top-five driver of medical claims in many commercial populations, and the study's use of a propensity-matched control group drawn from real-world claims data means the savings are measured against what these patients would have cost under standard care. The study also noted that the virtual program's departure from fee-for-service billing in favor of value-based, outcome-aligned contracts represents a novel reimbursement strategy in gastroenterology that maximizes savings while allowing patients unlimited visits to manage their conditions.

"Too often, cost containment in healthcare means restricting care using tools like prior authorization or step therapy," said Dr. Berry. "This study validates the opposite approach: give patients unlimited access to a coordinated team, and utilization falls because patients feel better and stop seeking avoidable care."

About the Study

The study, "Virtual Multidisciplinary GI Care Clinic Improves Patient Engagement, Satisfaction, and Outcomes at Reduced Costs and Healthcare Utilization: A Prospective Cohort Study," was authored by Sameer K. Berry, MD, MBA (New York University Grossman School of Medicine); Sanskriti Varma, MD (Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School); Chamara Basnayake, MBBS, PhD (University of Melbourne); Joseph C. Ahn, MD (Mayo Clinic Rochester); Jeffrey Berinstein, MD, MS (University of Michigan); David Cook, MD, MHA (Optum Labs); Walter Chan, MD, MPH (Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School); John Allen, MD, MBA (University of Michigan); and William Chey, MD (University of Michigan). The study was funded by Optum Labs and the UCSF Roseman Institute, and was previously presented at the American College of Gastroenterology Annual Scientific Meeting in October 2023. The full paper is available in the American Journal of Gastroenterology at https://journals.lww.com/ajg/abstract/9900/virtual_multidisciplinary_gastrointestinal_care.2145.aspx.

About Oshi Health

Oshi Health is the only nationwide multidisciplinary gastrointestinal (GI) medical clinic combining specialized medical, dietary, and gut-brain care proven to get patients better, faster. Available to people in all 50 states with the convenience of telehealth and in-network with most insurance providers, Oshi's care accelerates the speed to diagnosis and symptom control - significantly improving people's quality of life. To learn more visit OshiHealth.com.

SOURCE Oshi Health