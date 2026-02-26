Oshi Health's 2025 Impact Report Demonstrates Exceptional GI Outcomes and Cost Savings at Scale

Expanded real-world outcomes data and studies through year-end 2025 across seven impact areas shows 97% symptom control, $6,081 per-member medical savings, and 68% reduction in avoidable GI ER visits

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oshi Health, the nation's only virtual-first multidisciplinary gastroenterology (GI) clinic available in all 50 states, today released its 2025 Impact Report, Delivering Exceptional GI Outcomes at Scale. Drawing on years of Oshi's full patient population outcomes data, the report details how its hybrid, whole-person GI care improves access, engagement, clinical outcomes, preventive care, and cost reduction at scale.

Across nationwide analyses included in the 2025 Impact Report, 97% of patients achieved symptom control, moderate-to-severe symptoms declined by 90%, and matched control claims analysis demonstrated $6,081 in annual per-member savings, including a 68% reduction in GI-related emergency department visits.

"Multiple, repeated studies of large, diverse patient populations all point to the same thing: virtual multidisciplinary GI care with a measurement-based approach provides patients with fast symptom relief while lowering overall medical spend and relieving pressure on overstretched local healthcare systems," said Sameer Berry, MD, co-founder and chief medical director at Oshi Health. "This year's Impact Report proves that high-quality GI care can be delivered without fragmentation or delay, benefiting the millions of Americans who suffer with digestive health symptoms and conditions."

Digestive health remains one of the most prevalent and complex categories in healthcare. With nearly two-thirds of Americans experiencing weekly GI symptoms and digestive conditions among the leading drivers of emergency department visits, patients often face disconnected care, long wait times, and unclear treatment paths. At the same time, employers and health plans continue to absorb rising costs driven by avoidable utilization.

Oshi was built to address this gap through a clinically rigorous, virtual-first model delivered by licensed GI clinicians, registered dietitians, behavioral health specialists, and dedicated care coordinators. Year after year, the findings have pointed to the same conclusion: coordinated, whole-person digestive care can deliver lasting symptom control and meaningfully change the trajectory of high-cost GI care.

The 2025 Impact Report details Oshi's performance across seven key areas:

Expanding Access to Specialty GI Care: Access is the first barrier to better outcomes. With two-thirds of U.S. counties lacking a gastroenterologist , many patients wait weeks or longer for specialty care. Oshi's virtual-first model provides nationwide access across all 50 states, reducing traditional wait times of 30+ days to an average of five days, with nearly half of patients seen within three days. Evening and weekend availability further expands access for working adults. By removing geographic and scheduling barriers, Oshi helps patients access care earlier and before symptoms escalate into higher-cost settings.



Driving Meaningful Patient Engagement: Access alone is not enough; sustained engagement and rapid iteration drives results. Oshi's multidisciplinary care teams support patients across the full complexity of GI conditions. Eighty-nine percent (89%) of patients work with a registered dietitian, and 55% engage with a behavioral health specialist as part of their care plan. This coordinated, team-based approach fosters deeper engagement and continuity, which are critical factors in managing chronic digestive conditions.



Improving Clinical Outcomes: Engagement translates into measurable symptom improvement, which is why across populations, 97% of Oshi patients achieve symptom control, and moderate-to-severe symptoms declined by 90% during care. Nearly half of patients received a new GI diagnosis, helping clarify treatment pathways and reduce uncertainty. Most patients achieve symptom control within three months, demonstrating that coordinated, multidisciplinary care can deliver meaningful relief at scale.



Reducing Avoidable Utilization and Cost of Care: When symptoms are unmanaged, patients often seek care in emergency departments or undergo high-cost diagnostics.

Matched control claims analysis conducted with a national payer partner demonstrated $6,081 in estimated annual savings per member, alongside:



These statistically significant reductions highlight the connection between achieving symptom control and lower utilization.



Maintaining Exceptional Patient Satisfaction: As Oshi has expanded nationally, patient experience has remained consistently strong. Ninety-seven percent (97%) of patients report being satisfied or very satisfied with their care, supported by a 4.9/5 all-time CSAT score across all survey responses.



Advancing Preventive Care and CRC Screening: Preventive care remains a critical opportunity in GI health. Through guideline-driven protocols and proactive care coordination, Oshi achieved 95% colorectal cancer screening compliance, compared to a 59% national average. The program drove a 62% increase in screening among eligible patients. By embedding preventive care into every patient journey, Oshi improves early detection and reduces long-term risk and costs.



Delivering Population-Level Savings for Employers: In 2025, Oshi introduced Oshi Engage, a structured employer partnership model combining awareness campaigns and cost-share waivers to increase participation. Employers implementing Oshi Engage see significantly higher enrollment which reduces individual and population-level GI costs, even as other overall medical costs rise.

These results demonstrate that when awareness and affordability align, engagement increases and population-level savings follow.

Demonstrating Scalable Outcomes Across Real-World Populations & Care Settings

The 2025 Impact Report makes clear that Oshi's results are not limited to a single patient segment, condition, acuity, or location. As the model has expanded nationwide, outcomes have remained consistent across age groups, diagnoses, and levels of clinical complexity.

Oshi researchers presented multiple studies at the recent American College of Gastroenterology Annual Scientific Meeting, highlighting results in focused populations:

Among patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), 90% achieved symptom control, with 98% patient satisfaction.

In a Medicare-aged population, 95% achieved symptom control, with 100% patient satisfaction.

Among patients with chronic liver disease, 86% achieved symptom control, with 100% patient satisfaction.

Importantly, Oshi's model is designed to complement and augment in-person GI care. By coordinating diagnostics, procedures such as endoscopy and colonoscopy, and referrals to high-quality community GI practices, Oshi bridges access gaps with local providers while Oshi Access+ expands local practices' clinical capacity and multidisciplinary care offerings.

Dr. Berry continued, "The 2025 Impact Report underscores that high-quality GI care at scale is not theoretical. It is measurable, repeatable, and already improving care for tens of thousands of patients nationwide."

