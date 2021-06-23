Oshki-Pimache-O-Win: The Wenjack Education Institute Selects Ellucian SaaS Solutions

Modernizing with Cloud Technologies Will Improve User Experience and Support Growth

THUNDER BAY, ON and RESTON, Va., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Oshki-Pimache-O-Win: The Wenjack Education Institute will modernize its technology operations with Ellucian SaaS solutions. A new Ellucian customer, Oshki-Wenjack joins more an than 1,100 institutions worldwide that have chosen Ellucian as their higher education cloud solutions partner.

Established by Nishnawbe Aski Nation, Oshki-Wenjack provides culturally appropriate education and training programs through blended delivery methods. Supporting their commitment to improving lives through flexible learning opportunities, the institution chose Ellucian Colleague SaaS to deliver a better user experience across admissions, registration, student services, advising, assessment, financial aid, human resources and finance. Colleague SaaS, a comprehensive and cloud-based ERP system, will connect solutions campus-wide, facilitate collaboration and simplify processes for students, faculty and staff. With the platform's integrated reporting capabilities, Oshki-Wenjack leaders will have access to insights to better inform decisions, as well as the ability to deliver on regulatory requirements.

Oshki-Wenjack President Lorrie Deschamps expressed, "We are growing, and as the institute of choice for learners across the Nishnawbe Aski territory, we are excited to advance our operations with Ellucian. Foremost, we aim to ensure the best experience for our students as they progress along their education journey. Our students come from diverse communities with unique needs, and it is imperative we provide the highest quality supports that will ensure their success. Our partnership with Ellucian will elevate the student experience at Oshki-Wenjack and enhance the array of supports for all of our learners along their journey."

"Leveraging an open, SaaS-enabled ecosystem, Ellucian Colleague will support Oshki-Wenjack with a modern and configurable experience that can be tailored to meet their unique needs," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Moving to the cloud with a flexible student information system will improve workflows and business processes, freeing up faculty and staff to focus on supporting students. We are committed to supporting indigenous institutions and their missions, and are pleased to partner with Oshki-Wenjack as they continue to evolve to serve their community."

For more information on Ellucian Colleague, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/solutions/ellucian-colleague.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

About Oshki-Pimache-O-Win: The Wenjack Education Institute

Oshki-Pimache-O-Win: The Wenjack Education Institute is an independent education and training institute that was formally established in 1996 as a registered charitable not-for-profit corporation. In honour of the 50th anniversary of the passing of Chanie Wenjack and all Indigenous Youth lost during the Residential School era, the institute changed names in 2018 and symbolizes the resilience of our people to survive.

Oshki-Pimache-O-Win means "A New Beginning" in the Oji-Cree language, OSHKI-WENJACK provides culturally appropriate education and training programs that are designed to suit the needs of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation communities and members we serve. Through accredited post-secondary education programs delivered in partnership with colleges and universities, OSHKI-WENJACK provides a viable education and training alternative for all learners. Please visit and learn more about our program and training offerings at www.oshki.ca.

