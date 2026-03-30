Osprey Landscape Group Expands Texas Platform with Acquisition of Palm Gardens Landscape in the Dallas-Fort Worth Market

DALLAS, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Osprey Landscape Group, a leading provider of commercial landscape services and a portfolio company of Southfield Capital, today announced the acquisition of Palm Gardens, a well-established commercial landscape services provider based in the Dallas–Fort Worth market. The acquisition positions EarthWorks Inc, Osprey's existing Texas platform, to expand its ability to serve clients across one of the fastest-growing commercial markets in the United States.

Palm Gardens has built a strong reputation in North Texas for delivering high-quality landscape maintenance, irrigation, and enhancement services to commercial properties, homeowners' associations, and institutional clients. The company is recognized for its service-driven culture, operational consistency, and long-standing client relationships across the region.

"This partnership represents an important step in expanding our presence in Texas," said Joshua Dake, CEO of Osprey Landscape Group. "Palm Gardens has a strong legacy of quality and customer service along with a talented team and loyal client base. This addition to our Texas business anchored by EarthWorks Inc. aligns perfectly with our strategy and positions Osprey to continue expanding into new vertical markets across the state."

"Joining Osprey and EarthWorks is an exciting opportunity for our team," said Pat Cook, owner of Palm Gardens. "Osprey's commitment to its people, customers, and long-term growth aligns closely with the values we've built our business on. This partnership will allow us to enhance our service offerings to our clients, benefit from the resources and support of a larger organization and give our people new opportunities to grow."

The addition of Palm Gardens represents another milestone in Osprey's strategy of partnering with leading regional providers to build a premier commercial landscaping platform. With continued support from Southfield Capital, Osprey remains focused on expanding its geographic footprint and service capabilities through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with high-quality operators.

About Osprey Landscape Group

Osprey Landscape Group is a commercial landscape services platform focused on commercial maintenance, enhancements, and irrigation. Currently operating in Oregon, Washington, and Texas, Osprey is focused on expanding it's presence in the west and southwest United States. By combining the strength of leading regional providers with shared operational resources and a people-first culture, Osprey delivers best-in-class service across a growing geographic footprint.

About Palm Gardens Landscape

Palm Gardens Landscape is a commercial landscape services provider based in the Dallas–Fort Worth region of Texas. The company provides landscape maintenance, irrigation, and enhancement services to a diverse client base and has built a reputation for dependable service, operational excellence, and long-term customer relationships.

About EarthWorks Inc.

Headquartered in Texas, EarthWorks Inc. has been delivering high-quality landscape services since 1979. The company serves a wide range of commercial, municipal, and institutional clients, with a reputation built on integrity, safety, and customer satisfaction and serves as Osprey's platform business in the Texas Market.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a premier private equity firm with a foundational commitment to driving value at high-growth, lower middle market companies in the business services sector. The firm leverages its deep team of highly-experienced investment, technology and value-creation professionals, combined with fully-integrated AI-driven capabilities to partner with founders and manager-owned teams.

SOURCE Southfield Capital