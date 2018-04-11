Ossia and Molex Expand Collaboration to Bring Cota Real Wireless Power™ to Market

Cota wireless power delivers power without plugs, wires, or charging pads. It can power multiple devices in motion, without a line-of-sight, at a distance. All Cota-enabled devices can be activated, managed, and monitored via the Cota Cloud platform. Cota power receivers are small enough to be embedded into IoT devices, wearables, and many other electronics.

Through the collaboration, Molex will assist Ossia in designing antennas for Cota transmitters and receivers. As a premier supplier of components and solutions, Molex will bring expertise in materials, manufacturing, and product development. The companies aim to jointly develop and commercialize Cota antennas for purchase by manufacturers.

"Remote wireless power is becoming a key enabler of many technologies. We have evaluated several players in the wireless power space and believe Ossia provides a best in class performance and provides an extremely compelling solution," said Lily Yeung, Vice President Molex Ventures. "Given Molex's superior components and antenna capabilities, we hope to bring further innovations to Cota antennas and give customers a compelling antenna choice. Molex has been a strong supporter of Ossia and we look forward to continuing our collaboration through joint product development."

Alongside the joint antenna development project, Molex has followed on its initial investment in Ossia and increased their position as shareholders. Molex holds an Ossia Board Observer seat.

"We are thrilled to be working with such a strong player in the antenna space. Working with Molex will allow Ossia to move faster and smarter in antenna development," said Mario Obeidat, CEO of Ossia. "Given Molex's reputation in the space, and continued support of Ossia, we are confident working with Molex will grow the Cota Real Wireless Power ecosystem."

About Ossia

Ossia is challenging people's core assumptions about what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota technology, redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's patented smart antenna technology automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention, enabling an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world, that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. For more information, please visit www.ossia.com

About Molex:

Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, medical, industrial, automotive and commercial vehicle. For more information, please visit www.molex.com.

