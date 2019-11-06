Ostendio Launches MyVCM Auditor Connect

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ostendio Inc., a leading provider of integrated risk management software, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking new product named MyVCM Auditor Connect™ . The new marketplace, integrated within the Ostendio MyVCM platform, makes it simpler for customers to select and work with third party security and risk management audit firms.

MyVCM Auditor Connect reinvents the audit process, rendering spreadsheets, third party file shares and storage devices effectively obsolete. MyVCM Auditor Connect brings the auditor and customer together on one platform where they can share real-time evidence in a secure location. Evidence is always available, easy to update and optimized for collaboration. Customers being audited can track progress in in real time. This increased collaboration and efficiency can save both auditors and customers up to 50 percent in both time and cost.

"We already regularly refer our customers to qualified, independent audit organizations," said Grant Elliott, President and CEO of Ostendio. "But with MyVCM Auditor Connect we are radically changing how security auditors and their customers work together. It's a huge leap forward for both audit firms and companies building security programs as it represents the first step towards transitioning audits from being episodic annual events to a more efficient process of continual assessment."

One of the first audit firms to join the MyVCM Auditor Connect marketplace was Clearview Group, who provides Management Consulting and CPA services to private and public sector clients of all sizes. In the marketplace they will be able to provide prospective customers clear and transparent pricing based on customer-specific needs and engage with customers directly in the platform. Throughout the entire audit process, MyVCM will manage relevant documents and provide an accelerator for future audits by maintaining relevant company information securely.

"We are proud to be a charter member of the MyVCM Audit Connect partner program from Ostendio," said Aaron Kerr, Director of IT Risk Advisory Services at Clearview Group. "Finding the right audit partner and navigating security audits needs to be as efficient as possible for our customers. MyVCM Auditor Connect will make the completion of audits, such as the SOC 2, easier to manage on a recurring basis, saving our customers time and money. The integration from audit readiness through auditor engagement and audit completion gives our customers the seamless experience that is missing in the traditional SOC 2 audit process."

With the implementation of GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) a year ago and the upcoming CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act), companies are seeking a way to showcase their compliance to various security standards. Ostendio MyVCM streamlines that process for companies of any size and the MyVCM platform makes organizing and tracking evidence for an audit a much simpler process. Evidence can also be easily exported for audits such as HITRUST, where the actual audit must be conducted in a third-party proprietary system.

Ostendio will host a free, live webinar on Thursday, November 21st, 2019, to analyze how security audits are evolving and map out a path forward that benefits auditors and their customers alike. Registration is open at https://www.ostendio.com/security-audits-at-a-crossroads

About Ostendio

Ostendio's MyVCM™ is an Integrated Risk Management Platform that makes it easier to build, operate, and showcase your security program. Organizations of any size who need to demonstrate compliance to security standards internally and externally can benefit from MyVCM. The platform provides a single solution that incorporates users and requirements from across the enterprise. MyVCM helps companies: Identify and quantify enterprise risk; Quickly build and deploy security assessments; Manage and respond to security incidents and breaches; and Align vendors and suppliers to security and compliance standards.

For more information about Ostendio's MyVCM, please visit www.ostendio.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Media contact: Miranda Elliott 228616@email4pr.com 1-877-668-5658

SOURCE Ostendio

Related Links

http://www.ostendio.com

