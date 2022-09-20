Ostendio Marketplace Continues to Grow with BlueSteel Cybersecurity Partnership

Summary:

Data security is a major concern for all organizations with the cost of a data breach on the rise

The number of IT partners using the Ostendio platform to handle data security and risk management is growing because of the comprehensive features it offers, including an audit guarantee

BlueSteel Cyber helps clients prepare for and achieve security compliance certification

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ostendio Inc. , a leading provider of integrated risk management software, today announced a partnership with BlueSteel Cybersecurity , a leading compliance consulting firm that leverages deep system, data, and application expertise to build sustainable cybersecurity solutions. BlueSteel Cybersecurity is joining the Ostendio Marketplace to guide its clients through complex data security certifications including HITRUST, SOC 2, CMMC, CIS Top 20, and NIST Cybersecurity Framework.

The partnership with Ostendio will enable BlueSteel Cybersecurity to help clients continuously manage their cybersecurity programs in a collaborative environment. The BlueSteel team's knowledge of and expertise with the Ostendio platform, combined with its extensive security and compliance experience, will help customers increase efficiency and reduce the overall costs of building a robust security and compliance program.

"We welcome BlueSteel Cyber to the Ostendio Marketplace as an approved VAR partner," said Doug Ochs, Ostendio Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances. "By working with approved VAR and audit partners, we continue to expand the Ostendio Trust Network which is becoming the default security and risk management ecosystem in North America."

"The comprehensive features and user-friendly interface of the Ostendio platform align perfectly with our commitment to humanizing cybersecurity for our clients," said Ali Allage, CEO and Founder of BlueSteel Cybersecurity. "Using the Ostendio platform will make it easier for our clients to prepare for complex audits and comply with multiple relevant industry security standards."

Securing data and demonstrating compliance to international standards is a business imperative for most organizations, especially those handling sensitive information. The cost of a data breach can spell disaster for companies of all sizes, so organizations are turning to compliance frameworks such as HITRUST, SOC 2, CMMC, CIS Top 20, NIST Cybersecurity Framework, and others to build and demonstrate the strength of their data security and risk management programs. Government regulations such as GDPR in Europe and CCPA in California have also increased the awareness of the need for data privacy.

About Ostendio:

Ostendio is the only integrated security and risk management platform that leverages the strength of your greatest asset. Your people. Ostendio delivers an easy-to-use, cost-effective platform that allows you to assess risk, create and manage critical policies and procedures, educate and empower your people to be secure with security awareness training, and monitor continuous compliance across 150+ security frameworks. With deep customization, advanced intelligence, and flexible controls, you're always audit-ready, always secure, and always able to take on what's next. For more information about Ostendio, visit ostendio.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About BlueSteel Cybersecurity

Headquartered in Maryland and serving SaaS-based and Government organizations across the country, BlueSteel is a compliance consulting firm that leverages deep system, data, and application expertise to build sustainable cybersecurity solutions. The firm's cybersecurity services protect sensitive data against both current and future threats while allowing organizations to achieve compliance certification so they can grow revenue. More information is available at bluesteelcyber.com.

