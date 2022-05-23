Ostendio MyVCM Auditor Connect Marketplace Grows with Latest Audit Firm 360 Advanced

ARLINGTON, Va., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ostendio, Inc. , a leading provider of integrated risk management software, today announced that 360 Advanced , a Cybersecurity and Compliance firm specializing in SOC Audits (as a licensed public accounting CPA firm), PCI assessments (payment card industry qualified security assessor), and HITRUST CSF assessor, has joined the MyVCM Auditor Connect marketplace.

MyVCM Auditor Connect connects customers with leading security advisory and audit firms, offering time-efficient services in a collaborative environment to grow and protect their business. MyVCM Trust Network audit partners have a deep knowledge of the MyVCM platform to ease the process of collaboration and save customers up to 80% of time spent on audit preparation.

360 Advanced becomes the latest authorized audit firm to join Ostendio's trusted network of accredited third-party security and risk management and audit firms. 360 Advanced has the ability to use the Ostendio MyVCM platform to guide customers through audit preparation for security frameworks, such as SOC 2, HITRUST, ISO, and HIPAA.

Ostendio MyVCM Auditor Connect enables auditors and customers to collaborate and corroborate real-time evidence on a single, secure integrated risk management platform. Unlike industry-standard methods of conducting complex audits using disparate and siloed shared drives and spreadsheets, the Ostendio MyVCM platform provides access to evidence and documents that are always available, easy to update, and optimized for collaboration. Customers can track progress in real-time and the increased collaboration and efficiency can result in savings of over 50% for both auditors and customers in the time and cost of an audit.

"We are delighted to be using the comprehensive features of the MyVCM platform to perform complex security audits," said Jim Brennan, Vice President of Sales at 360 Advanced. "By utilizing the MyVCM platform, we're able to provide more clients options to ease the burden as they demonstrate compliance with relevant industry security standards."

"We are excited that 360 Advanced has joined the MyVCM Marketplace as an approved audit partner. We look forward to working with 360 Advanced and its customers to build data security and risk management programs to protect their sensitive data and simplify the process of audit preparation," said Doug Ochs, Ostendio Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances. "By working with approved VARS and auditors, customers can benefit from the functionality offered by MyVCM and being part of the MyVCM Trust Network."

The MyVCM Trust Network™ connects organizations with their vendors to help them safely share security information. MyVCM Trust Network members can invite their vendors to complete custom risk assessments and share information easily and in real-time. This allows vendors to demonstrate compliance to their customers in real-time, always-on fashion, easing sales processes and reducing compliance burdens. Companies can mandate that vendors provide their compliance information directly with them, via the Ostendio MyVCM platform, dramatically reducing the risk of vendor-related data breaches.

About Ostendio:

Ostendio MyVCM™ is an integrated risk management platform that automates security program lifecycles. Organizations that deploy Ostendio MyVCM spend less time and less budget building, operating, and demonstrating internally and externally the efficacy of their security programs. The platform provides a single solution that connects users and requirements from across the enterprise and is backed by the Ostendio Professional Services team to help customers anticipate auditor expectations, ensuring they are adequately prepared, thereby reducing the time and resources spent on an audit. Only Ostendio guarantees customers pass their next security audit the first time, or they will remediate the critical findings free of charge.

About 360 Advanced

About 360 Advanced

"Making Better Businesses" through their national Cybersecurity and Compliance offerings. Services provided include SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, SOC for Cybersecurity, CSA STAR, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO 27001, CMMC, PCI-DSS, HITRUST CSF, Microsoft SSPA Attestation, Penetration Testing, GDPR, CCPA and more. In certain states, 360 Advanced may operate under the name of Hiestand, Brand, Loughran, P.A. to meet State Board of Accountancy requirements.

For 360 Advanced:

