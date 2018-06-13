Ostendio Named as Best Cloud-Based Cyber Security Provider in the Mid-Atlantic

ARLINGTON, Va., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ostendio, a leading provider of cybersecurity and risk management software, today announced that they have been named as the winner of Best Cloud-Based Cyber Security Provider in the Mid-Atlantic by Corporate Vision (CV) Magazine. The CV Magazine Technology Innovators Awards recognizes elite technology organizations around the world and celebrate the talented individuals, teams, and firms that form the backbone of the industry. The winners were chosen through a combination of votes gathered from a network of respected industry partners, together with an in-depth and rigorous research process.

Ostendio named Best Cloud-Based Cybersecurity Provider in the Mid-Atlantic by CV Magazine

"We are incredibly honored to have been presented with this award," said Ostendio's President and CEO, Grant Elliott. "It demonstrates how MyVCM is being recognized internationally for its robust capabilities; not only by industry peers, but by our customers too."

Ostendio's MyVCM automates cybersecurity and risk management workflows across the entire organization, ensuring that every employee is actively engaged in protecting sensitive data. The software helps companies to build, manage and demonstrate their information security program to both internal and external stakeholders. The MyVCM platform is regulation agnostic, which significantly reduces time spent on meeting multiple different regulations.

"We have a wide variety of clients, all of which work in a regulated industry such as healthcare, legal, or retail, and are being required by a critical stakeholder to meet a certain standard," said Niamh Bennett, Director of Marketing. "Our clients value being able to use one platform to track and operate their compliance and risk management activities as it saves them time and money when preparing for audits such as SOC 2 and HITRUST."

Ostendio continues to pursue new and innovative solutions for some of today's most challenging problems in cybersecurity and risk management, as acknowledged by this award.

About Ostendio

Ostendio's MyVCM™ streamlines the way companies build, manage and demonstrate their information security framework. The MyVCM platform provides an enterprise view of an organization's cybersecurity program. MyVCM's unique bottom-up security approach provides a workflow solution which engages every employee and manages all aspects of security and compliance which allows organizations to easily report their security posture to internal and external stakeholders. With MyVCM, customers can ensure they are secure and compliant.

Ostendio is headquartered in Arlington, VA and has customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia. For more information about Ostendio's MyVCM, please visit www.ostendio.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

