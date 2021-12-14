Ostendio Welcomes Gila Pyke to Scale Professional Services Offerings to Rapidly Growing Client Base

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ostendio, a leading provider of integrated risk management software, today announced a significant expansion of its Professional Services organization with the appointment of Gila Pyke as Senior Director of Professional Services. Ms. Pyke will lead the security and privacy governance, risk assessment, and audit preparation services for this growing business, as well as oversee the implementation of a number of compliance-ready third-party services, such as security and privacy training, penetration testing, and cyber liability insurance. All services will complement Ostendio's award-winning MyVCM platform.

Gila Pyke, Senior Director, Professional Services, Ostendio

Ms. Pyke brings over 20 years of experience in leading privacy and security compliance teams to her new role at Ostendio. She is a leader with a proven record of IT governance, standards adoption and compliance, and certification testing programs around the globe. Ms. Pyke has worked with organizations to help them implement and build programs to comply with security frameworks including ISO 27001/2, NIST and HITRUST, and other regulatory and compliance frameworks around the world including HIPAA, PIPEDA, GDPR.

"We're thrilled that Gila has agreed to join our rapidly growing team," said Marc Bandini, president and COO, Ostendio. "We are committed to supporting our platform customers with a full range of services, from helping them build their security program to preparing them for and helping them through their security audit. As a former Ostendio MyVCM partner, Gila's deep knowledge of our platform and the overall industry will greatly benefit our customers. We believe her skills and hands-on approach to implementing security programs are a perfect fit for our team."

Ms. Pyke will report to Marc Bandini in her new role. Formerly with the Drummond Group, her previous experience ranges from drafting standards frameworks to building plans for adoption, implementation, certification testing, and deployment across the US, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

"I've worked with Ostendio as an audit partner and saw firsthand how organizations benefited from managing their risk governance and compliance in a comprehensive platform like MyVCM, and also how committed the Ostendio team is to the success of their clients. Our assessment experience was smoother because evidence was consistently presented and organized. Clients were also more confident that they were prepared for a successful audit if they were actively using MyVCM, and their overall security posture was higher," said Gila Pyke. "Now, I am excited to be on the other side helping customers find efficiencies and achieve their compliance goals by taking advantage of this intuitive platform."

Ms. Pyke holds certifications in CCSFP and CISSP and currently resides in Ontario, Canada.

Ostendio is a privately owned company based in Arlington, VA. Investors include Blue Ventures Investors , Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (formerly known as Center for Innovative Technology, Virginia) , and Riverbend Capital . Ostendio was recently recognized as one of America's Fastest-Growing Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list and has received numerous awards for cybersecurity excellence and diversity. Ostendio is also a Mission Corporation .

Ostendio MyVCM™ is an Integrated Risk Management Platform that makes it easier to build, operate, and showcase your security program. Organizations of any size who need to demonstrate compliance to security standards internally and externally can benefit from Ostendio MyVCM. The platform provides a single solution that incorporates users and requirements from across the enterprise. Ostendio MyVCM helps companies: Identify and quantify enterprise risk; Quickly build and deploy security assessments; Manage and respond to security incidents and breaches; and Align vendors and suppliers to security and compliance standards.

