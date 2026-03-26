OsteoStrong® Expands in Colorado with Grand Opening of OsteoStrong Littleton in Denver

DENVER, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OsteoStrong, the global leader in skeletal strength conditioning, is proud to announce the grand opening of OsteoStrong Littleton, located at 8555 W. Belleview Ave, Littleton, CO 80123. The new center is owned and operated by Greg Preston and his partners, who are expanding their footprint in the Denver area to bring this innovative, science-backed system to the Littleton community.

Image Courtesy of OsteoStrong

OsteoStrong's unique, nonpharmaceutical approach focuses on improving bone density, posture, balance and overall strength through brief, once-a-week sessions powered by proprietary osteogenic loading technology. The system is designed for people of all ages and fitness levels—from elite athletes looking to break personal records to seniors seeking to reverse osteoporosis and regain their independence—who want to build stronger bodies safely and efficiently.

Greg Preston and his wife, Tiffany, opened the first OsteoStrong location in the state of Colorado in 2018. Their operation has since grown to multiple locations across the metro area, and they've been recognized with multiple awards from the franchise. "OsteoStrong is the greatest technology I've ever seen for the physical body, and I'm proud to be involved with an organization that is enhancing people's quality of life and redefining longevity," said Greg Preston. "Across our Denver locations, we've worked with over 2,000 members and consistently see meaningful improvements in bone density, strength, balance and overall quality of life. We are thrilled to bring this life-changing program to Littleton and continue helping our community build a stronger foundation."

OsteoStrong continues to experience rapid expansion both nationally and internationally, with over 200 centers in 14 countries, as more communities seek proactive, preventative wellness solutions. Backed by renowned life and business strategist Tony Robbins, OsteoStrong has grown into the largest global biohacking franchise.

"We are thrilled to see Greg's team expand its impact in Colorado," said Kyle Zagrodzky, Founder and CEO of Osteostrong. "Our mission is to revolutionize health by focusing on skeletal strength as the foundation of longevity. The growth we're seeing across the country, driven by dedicated franchise owners like Greg and his partners, reflects a growing awareness that stronger bones mean stronger lives."

Jimmy Youngblood, President of OsteoStrong, added, "The momentum behind our franchise system is stronger than ever. We're expanding with purpose, partnering with passionate owners who are committed to elevating health in their communities. Littleton is an exciting addition to our growing network."

OsteoStrong Littleton is now open and welcoming new members. To learn more or schedule a free introductory session, visit the center at 8555 W Belleview Ave, Littleton, CO 80123, or call (303) 835-7000.

About OsteoStrong®

OsteoStrong® is a science-backed, technology-driven system designed to improve bone density, strength and overall skeletal health. With over 200 locations worldwide, OsteoStrong® helps people of all ages build stronger bones in a safe, efficient, and drug-free manner.

For more information about OsteoStrong®, visit www.osteostrong.me.

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SOURCE OsteoStrong