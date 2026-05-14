OsteoStrong Expands in Virginia with New Location in Tysons, Virginia

Bringing Science-Backed Skeletal Strengthening Technology to Northern Virginia

VIENNA, Va., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OsteoStrong, a global leader in skeletal strength conditioning, is expanding in Northern Virginia with a new location in Tysons, Virginia, offering residents a cutting-edge, drug-free solution to improve bone density, strength and overall skeletal health in just 10-minute sessions per week.

Located at 8609 Westwood Center Drive, Suite 625, Vienna, VA 22182, OsteoStrong Tysons VA is owned and operated by Mahesh Raghavan, who brings more than 25 years of experience as a corporate and startup advisor specializing in digital business strategy and human-centered design.

Unlike traditional exercise or medication-based treatments, OsteoStrong's osteogenic loading technology stimulates bone growth and structural strength through targeted movements on specialized musculoskeletal treatment devices. The system is designed for people of all ages and activity levels, offering a fast, effective and measurable way to enhance bone health, posture, balance and overall wellness.

Seeking a smarter and more proactive approach to long-term health and longevity, Raghavan discovered OsteoStrong through Tony Robbins' book, Life Force. Inspired by the science-backed system and recognizing a growing need for innovative wellness solutions in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, he decided to bring the technology to the Northern Virginia community.

"My goal is to create a trusted and welcoming environment where people can take proactive ownership of their long-term strength, mobility and vitality," said Mahesh Raghavan. "What excites me most about OsteoStrong is seeing people become stronger than they thought possible, standing taller, moving with confidence and elevating how they experience their health."

As awareness of bone health and longevity continues to grow, OsteoStrong is expanding its reach to meet increasing demand. The new Tysons location provides individuals throughout Northern Virginia and the D.C. metro area with an accessible and research-backed approach to improving skeletal strength and overall well-being.

"We continue to see growing interest from people who want proactive, non-invasive ways to support their long-term health," said Kyle Zagrodzky, Founder and CEO of OsteoStrong. "Mahesh brings a thoughtful and innovative mindset to this market, and we're proud to partner with someone so committed to delivering an exceptional member experience while helping more people prioritize skeletal health."

OsteoStrong continues to expand internationally as more consumers seek efficient, science-backed wellness solutions focused on strength, mobility and longevity. The company's ongoing growth reflects increasing demand for preventative health technologies that support quality of life across all age groups.

"The Tysons location represents another exciting step forward in our mission to make OsteoStrong more accessible to communities across the country," said Jimmy Youngblood, President of OsteoStrong. "Mahesh's leadership, professional background and passion for wellness make him an outstanding fit for the brand, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the OsteoStrong network."

OsteoStrong Tysons VA is now open and welcoming new members. Residents throughout Vienna, Tysons Corner and the surrounding DMV region are invited to schedule a complimentary introductory session to experience the technology firsthand.

If you'd like to know more about becoming an OsteoStrong franchise owner, visit: https://www.osteostrong.me/company/franchise/

About OsteoStrong®

OsteoStrong® is a science-backed, technology-driven system designed to improve bone density, strength and overall skeletal health. With locations worldwide, OsteoStrong® helps people of all ages build stronger bones in a safe, efficient and drug-free manner.

For more information about OsteoStrong®, visit www.osteostrong.me.

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SOURCE OsteoStrong