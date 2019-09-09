Ostomy Care and Accessories Market Size Worth $4.4 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ostomy care and accessories market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of colorectal cancer and urological diseases, such as Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), is anticipated to boost the stoma care and accessories market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, the bags segment dominated the market in 2018. This can be attributed to the increasing number of cases of urological diseases, such as IBD, chronic kidney disease, and bladder control problems

Colostomy dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2018 due to increasing geriatric population and high prevalence of colorectal cancer

The home care settings segment held major share of the market owing to increase in demand for home care and patient-centric healthcare services

Europe dominated the ostomy care and accessories market with the highest revenue share in 2018, owing to increase in incidence of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis

The key players are launching technologically enhanced products to gain a competitive edge in the industry. For instance, in 2017, ConvaTec, Inc. launched Natura Convex Cut-to-Fit Accordion Flange for easy application of two-piece ostomy pouch.

Read 133 page research report with TOC on "Ostomy Care And Accessories Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Bags, Accessories), By Application (Colostomy, Ileostomy, Urostomy), By End Use (Home Care Settings, Hospitals), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ostomy-care-accessories-market

Several initiatives are being undertaken by various nonprofit organizations and private players to raise awareness regarding ostomy care globally. For instance, European Ostomy Association organizes World Ostomy Day (WOD) each year. The organization aims at improving the rehabilitation of ostomates across the globe by bringing them together. Many associations organize activities such as educational programs and support meetings as well as use electronic information network to raise awareness.

Technological advancement is one of the major drivers of the market. Development of suitable & efficient pouching systems and associated accessories that help in improving the quality of life of ostomy patients is also expected to drive the market. Coloplast Group; ConvaTec, Inc.; and Hollister are some of the key ostomy care and accessories market players investing significantly on R&D to launch new products. In January 2017, ConvTec, Inc. announced the launch of Esteem+ Flex Convex 1-piece system for patients who have undergone colostomy, ileostomy, or urostomy procedures.

Grand View Research has segmented the global ostomy care and accessories market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Ostomy Care And Accessories Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Bags



One Piece





Two Piece



Accessories



Seals/Barrier Rings





Pouch Cover





Pouch Closures





Stoma Caps/Hat





Others

Ostomy Care And Accessories Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Colostomy



Ileostomy



Urostomy

Ostomy Care And Accessories End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Home Care Settings



Hospitals



Others

Ostomy Care And Accessories Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA)

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Hospital Microbiology Testing Market – Global hospital microbiology testing market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to increase in awareness levels of people related to onset of respiratory infections along with other chronic problems such as inflammatory disorders.

– Global hospital microbiology testing market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to increase in awareness levels of people related to onset of respiratory infections along with other chronic problems such as inflammatory disorders. Medical Membrane Device Market – Global medical membrane device market is expected to show a lucrative growth over the forecast period, owing to the growing incidences of lifestyle related chronic diseases such as renal failure, diabetes, and arthrosclerosis coupled with rising demand of the membrane devices.

– Global medical membrane device market is expected to show a lucrative growth over the forecast period, owing to the growing incidences of lifestyle related chronic diseases such as renal failure, diabetes, and arthrosclerosis coupled with rising demand of the membrane devices. Peritoneal Dialysis Market – Global peritoneal dialysis market is driven by factors such as growing prevalence of ESRD (End Stage Renal Disease) and increasing geriatric population prone to medical conditions such as acute diabetes and elevated blood pressure which would lead in kidney or renal failure.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.