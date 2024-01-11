"Oswald Down the Rabbit Hole", a Nostalgic Spin on the Horror Genre, To Release Highly Anticipated Announcement Teaser Trailer this Month and Filming to Begin Spring 2024

Lilton Stewart III and Lucinda Bruce have teamed up to make the vision for the film come to life, delivering a "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" meets "Nightmare on Elm Street" vibe

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilton Stewart III, award-winning American filmmaker and creator of November 11th Pictures is working alongside Lucinda Bruce, well-established and prominent film producer to create " Oswald Down the Rabbit Hole ," a film capturing the magic of iconic cartoon characters through the eyes of horror. "Oswald Down the Rabbit Hole" is set to begin filming in Spring 2024, with the highly anticipated announcement teaser trailer releasing this month.

The film will follow main character, Art, and some of his closest friends to help track down his long-lost family lineage. When they find his Great-Grandpa Oswald's abandoned home, they end up getting transported to a place lost in time, shrouded by dark Hollywood Magic.

The group finds that they are not alone when Art's Great-Grandpa's come-to-life cartoon Rabbit, a dark entity, decides their lives belong to it. Art and his friends must work together to escape their magical prison before the Rabbit gets to them first.

"I found my inspiration for Oswald's rabbit from the cartoon 'Oswald Trolley Troubles' and saw it as an opportunity to take a horrific spin on a character that could spark some nostalgia among its audience," Lilton Stewart III, Director said. "I was inspired by a few other films that dipped their toe into this new way of storytelling by having some of these characters turn to the dark side and am excited to debut my own adaptation of this."

The announcement teaser trailer for the film was recently filmed and is set to be released this month, with plans to begin filming for the movie in Spring 2024, which has a 142-page script.

"I am thrilled to be teaming up with Lilton for such a unique spin on things in the horror space," Bruce said, Producer and owner of production company Lady of Light Productions. "Being a part of a first-of-its-kind film like this one is an honor and I can't wait to showcase what we have in store for the movie."

To learn more about Oswald Down the Rabbit Hole, please visit https://www.oswaldsrabbit.com/ .

Lilton Stewart III is an Award-Winning American Filmmaker born and raised in St. Louis, MO, celebrating over fifteen years in the film Industry. He graduated with his Bachelor's in Digital Filmmaking and Video Production in 2015 and received Master Class training from the American Society of Cinematographers in 2016. Currently residing in Los Angeles, CA, Lilton has well-sharpened skills and peer-recognized accolades in areas including Writing and Directing. Most of his notable award-winning projects include 20 times nominated and Best Short Horror Winner, "An Offer Refused" (2022), Two times Best Original and Best Horror Screenplay winner, "Written By" (2020), Best Director Award-winning short film, "Break Fee" (2018) and five-time Best Short Film winner, "Depravity" (2015). His first feature film debut, The Burden of Guilt (2023), has won over seven awards, including three Best Feature wins and Best Director.

Lucinda Bruce is an Award-Winning Australian Film Producer, and a growing voice for women in the industry. She started her production company, Lady of the Light Productions, in 2017, in order to help promote diversity, disability awareness and gender equity in film. Some recent projects include The Burden of Guilt (2024), Dirty Little Secrets (2024), The Party Bus (2023) and Strings Attached (2022). Notable mentions include Evan Wood (2021), which premiered at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and Dances with Films at the TCL Chinese Theatre (2021); 350 Days: The Movie (2018), one of Amazon's best-selling documentary films for a short time; London International Short Film Festival Winner, "Killing Christmas" (2018); and Cannes Short Film Corner screened Crazy8's short "A Family of Ghosts" (2017).

