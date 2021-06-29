Otava Achieves 100% Compliance Renewals in Annual Certification Audits

ANN ARBOR, Mich, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in custom and compliant cloud solutions, today announced it has been certified compliant by third party auditors in its annual process. Certifications include HIPAA-HITECH, HITRUST, ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, and SOC 1, 2, and 3.

Coverage spans both physical data centers as well as Otava's solution portfolio. By provisioning secure and compliant services, Otava cost effectively alleviates many of the technical compliance challenges for its customers while delivering premium compliant cloud solutions.

Together, these regulatory standards represent the majority of the most rigorous technical requirements across healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and many other industries. This makes protecting sensitive data simpler, more streamlined, cost effective, and assures that Otava, as a Business Associate, provides services that abide by 3rd party security and compliance rules.

"Otava has always gone above and beyond when it comes to security and compliance so that customers can lean on us to carry much of that load for them," said Adam Goslin, Chief Compliance Officer, Otava. "Compliance is not easy. Being a central source for many of their requirements means our customers don't need to go it alone or patch together multiple vendors in order to validate their compliance each year."

Otava's most recently achieved renewals include PCI-DSS and SOC 1, 2, and 3 which are essential protection for any enterprise that manages financial and credit card data. The company's HIPAA/HITECH audits, which healthcare organizations rely on, have also recently been reaffirmed. Otava is current with ISO 27001, and HITRUST which will both renew later this year.

Virtually all organizations today receive, store, or transmit some type of intellectual property, financial, personal, or medical data which must be protected. Otava provides significant value with its hybrid cloud and hosted solutions that reduce workload and bolster efficiency in support of customer's compliance needs. Otava defines its compliance coverage so that organizations clearly understand their streamlined roles and responsibilities. With one centralized suite of services, organizations can easily meet industry technical requirements, gain efficiencies, and economies of scale with Otava.

Otava's compliance applies to all eight of its data center locations as well as its entire portfolio of solutions including hybrid private and shared cloud hosting, disaster recovery, backup, colocation, and security. In addition to Otava's current certifications, it reviews requests for additional regulations and offers consultation and services on achieving compliance.

About Otava

Founded in 1994, Otava is a cloud solutions provider on a mission to make hybrid cloud hosting easy for service providers, SLED, and enterprise organizations. Its portfolio of flexible and compliant solutions includes hybrid private and shared cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, backup and security offerings. Otava's high-touch, consultative team works closely with clients to deliver exceptional results every time.

SOURCE Otava

Related Links

https://www.otava.com

