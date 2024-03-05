OTAVA Introduces its S.E.C.U.R.E. Framework to Support Organizations' Continuous Security Posture Advancement

Empowering IT to Protect Against and Respond to Cyber Threats, while Engaging in Ongoing Defense Refinement

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®, global leader in secure and compliant multi-cloud solutions, today unveiled its S.E.C.U.R.E.™ Framework, created to help organizations significantly improve their security posture through evaluation, analysis, and step-by-step actions.

Today's dynamic climate demands a layered approach to security so that, when necessary, businesses can minimize downtime and mitigate potential damage. OTAVA's S.E.C.U.R.E. Framework is a strategic process that delivers isolated and controlled best practices for implementing a strengthened security posture across the entire IT ecosystem.

Based on an acronym that stands for Shrink, Examine, Contain, Undo, Recover, and Evaluate, OTAVA's S.E.C.U.R.E. Framework represents an incremental path that leads organizations to an understanding of the areas of vulnerability and guides them on how to fortify their business continuity.

"With AI fully in the mix, cyber threats have reached a tipping point. Attack vectors are changing so fast that it has become nearly impossible to avoid being breached, hacked, or otherwise compromised," said Brian Hoekelman, Vice President of Business Development, OTAVA. "Achieving a strong cybersecurity strategy is complex and can be overwhelming. We created the S.E.C.U.R.E. Framework to help businesses know where to start. It carves out the individual aspects of security so that each can be assessed and acted on more easily and effectively."

OTAVA's S.E.C.U.R.E. Framework results in a blueprint for protection. The elements include:

Shrink: Reduce the size of the attack surface and protect access points.

Examine: Monitor and analyze anomalies and event threats.

Contain: Restrict the attack vectors to reduce the proliferation of any attack.

Undo: Take action to isolate and restore infected data.

Recover: Achieve business continuity of operations.

Evaluate: Engage in continuous improvement of your security posture.

OTAVA provides world-class cloud infrastructure and data resilience solutions that protect businesses from all vectors of attack in today's digital landscape. The company's Disaster Recovery as a Service, Backup and Data Protection, Security as a Service, and SIEM and SOC solutions all address the mission critical need for securing and protecting business operations against cyber threats and attacks. Its multi-cloud infrastructure solutions have compliance and security practices built in. OTAVA is certified in HIPAA, HITECH, HITRUST, SSAE18, SOC 1, 2, 3, PCI-DDS, and ISO 27001.

About OTAVA

OTAVA is a global, recognized leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence, and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data. With its flexible solutions, fortified security, colocation offerings, and professional services, OTAVA empowers its clients with everything they need to thrive in the cloud and stay focused on what they do best. To learn how OTAVA can maximize your potential, go to OTAVA.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

