OTAVA Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

Company Names Austin Cook as Chief Financial Officer and Stefan Richardson as Vice President of Operations

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®, a leader in secure and compliant multi-cloud solutions, today announced two appointments on its executive leadership team. Austin Cook has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Stefan Richardson has been appointed Vice President of Operations.

"Austin and Stefan have been invaluable members of the OTAVA team for many years, and we are thrilled to celebrate their well-deserved recognition," said TJ Houske, CEO of OTAVA. "As we continue to focus on creating a culture of empowerment, we recognize Austin and Stefan for their initiative, drive, and supportive mindset. We look forward to their continued leadership in their new expanded roles."

Cook joined OTAVA in 2019 and has held multiple finance roles, including most recently, Vice President of Finance and Controller. As CFO, Cook will oversee the company's financial operations including financial strategy and reporting. In the past year, he has owned responsibility for the company's legal requirements and most recently assumed leadership over corporate compliance. His demonstrated initiative and key contributions to the business over the years, serve as a strong foundation for this advancement and OTAVA's success.

"OTAVA is a special organization filled with dedicated and talented people, and I appreciate this recognition," said Cook. "Every day I am energized by working with our incredibly committed team that is delivering technology innovation with hands-on human support. I look forward to continuing the great work being done in the months and years ahead."

Richardson joined OTAVA in 2016 and has held several roles at the company, including most recently, Chief of Staff. As VP of Operations, Richardson oversees the company's operations initiatives that drive organizational efficiencies and align with the delivery of exceptional customer experience. OTAVA selected Richardson for the role because of his deep experience, wide range of expertise, and proven leadership at the company.

"OTAVA has grown tremendously in my time here," said Richardson. "I am very fortunate to have had so many opportunities to support all areas of the company over the years, and am excited to put all that knowledge into action for the operations side of the business. It is great to be part of this committed team, bringing people and technology together to deliver tailored, secure and compliant multi-cloud solutions."

Cook and Richardson are based in OTAVA's Ann Arbor, Michigan office.

