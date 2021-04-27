Otava Achieves VMware Cloud Verified Status

The Cloud Verified designation indicates that a provider offers the complete VMware-based software defined data center infrastructure delivered as a service. VMware Cloud Verified partner services enable customers to achieve unmatched levels of consistency, performance and interoperability for both traditional or containerized enterprise applications and the confidence that the service is based on the most advanced VMware cloud technologies.

"VMware's Cloud Verified designation validates the strength and depth of features and functionality in Otava's hybrid cloud portfolio. We're honored to be among the small handful of U.S. cloud providers to have achieved the designation," said Brad Cheedle, CEO, Otava. "Otava's hybrid cloud portfolio provides existing and new customers with a wide range of performance features and models - from private, to resource-pooled, to shared cloud - so they can precisely optimize every workload to its ideal cloud service. Unique to Otava, compliant cloud comes standard at no extra cost. Our exceptional team is laser focused on making complex cloud solutions easy for our customers by combining flexible, customizable offerings with our consultative and high touch support. This status highlights their dedication to excellence."

"Partners that are VMware Cloud Verified provide organizations with complete and advanced VMware Cloud technologies, along with interoperability across clouds for greater advantage for their customers' businesses," said Jim Aluotto, senior director, Cloud Provider Business, Americas Region, VMware. "Cloud Verified services delivered by VMware Cloud Providers can provide the efficiency, agility, and reliability inherent in cloud computing. We look forward to supporting Otava as it empowers organizations with a simple and flexible path to the cloud."

VMware's global network of more than 4,500 cloud providers leverage VMware's consistent cloud infrastructure to offer a wide array of services in over 120 countries, provide geographic and industry specialization, and help customers meet complex regulatory requirements.

For information on how to become a Cloud Verified partner, please visit: https://www.vmware.com/partners/service-provider/vmware-cloud-verified-logo.html.

About Otava

Otava provides the secure, compliant hybrid cloud solutions demanded by service providers, channel partners and enterprise clients in compliance-sensitive industries. By actively aggregating best-of-breed cloud companies and investing in people, tools, and processes, Otava's global footprint continues to expand. The company provides its customers in highly regulated disciplines with a clear path to transformation through its effective solutions and broad portfolio of hybrid cloud, data protection, disaster recovery, security and colocation services, all championed by an exceptional support team.

VMware, VMware Cloud, VMware Cloud Verified and VMware Cloud Provider are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

SOURCE Otava

Related Links

https://www.otava.com

