OTAVA Enhances its Partner Program, CloudPulse

Channel Chief Liz Barnhart Leads OTAVA's Strategy to Empower Partners with Secure, Compliant, Multi-Cloud Solutions

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®, a leader in secure and compliant multi-cloud solutions, today announced the launch of its enhanced Partner Program. The upgraded program, called CloudPulse, helps partners to accelerate their businesses with OTAVA's compliant, secure, and intelligent multi-cloud solutions.

Channel Chief Liz Barnhart has joined OTAVA to lead the partner program. She brings extensive industry experience having held channel sales roles for organizations including Oracle, Dell, Genesys, and more. Barnhart blends passion for technology with commitment to community engagement to drive innovative channel strategies that will propel the company's growth and strengthen partnerships across the IT industry.

OTAVA's CloudPulse Partner program provides participating Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Resellers, and Advisor partners everything they need to drive their businesses. The program's four tiers – Crescendo, Harmony, Symphony, and Maestro – offer a range of benefits including partner portal access, co-branded materials, marketing incentives, event support, product and solution training, dedicated channel managers, marketing development funds (MDF), and more.

"OTAVA's partner community is a very valuable part of our ecosystem and we are thrilled to launch our latest partner program as we continue to grow and expand the business," said TJ Houske, CEO of OTAVA. "Liz is an exceptional channel executive with a people-centric focus. She is the ideal leader for this newly updated program that will create meaningful results for partners, customers, and OTAVA. With CloudPulse, OTAVA is providing partners a strong framework for success that accelerates their ability to meet customer demand and grow their businesses."

OTAVA's portfolio of multi-cloud infrastructure , business resilience solutions , and professional services provides a clear path for navigating the cloud landscape. Its Disaster Recovery as a Service, Backup and Data Protection, Security as a Service, and SIEM and SOC solutions address the critical need for securing and protecting business operations. And OTAVA's S.E.C.U.R.E. Framework guides businesses on how to manage security challenges.

"OTAVA is committed to supporting and growing our partner community," said Barnhart. "It is the deep experience and commitment of our team that makes all the difference. It is easy to do business with OTAVA because we are determined to exceed our partners' expectations on every level of support and execution. When it comes to the most difficult technology challenges like security, partners can count on OTAVA as their trusted advisor to create success for their clients."

CloudPulse Program Resources:

OTAVA's purpose-built solutions are designed to meet customer needs with compliance and security practices built in. Its data resilience and protection solutions are powered by industry-leading technologies. The company's hands-on, consultative, and managed services keep customers ahead of the curve and deliver an outstanding multi-cloud experience.

Contact OTAVA to learn more about becoming a member of OTAVA's CloudPulse Partner Program.

About OTAVA

OTAVA is a global, recognized leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence, and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data. With its flexible solutions, fortified security, colocation offerings, and professional services, OTAVA empowers its clients with everything they need to thrive in the cloud and stay focused on what they do best. To learn how OTAVA can maximize your potential, go to OTAVA.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

SOURCE OTAVA