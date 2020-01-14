Otava Adds HITRUST CSF® certification to long list of compliance regulations

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in secure and compliant cloud services for enterprise and channel partners, today announced it has earned Certified Status for information security by HITRUST for its private cloud servers and colocation service offerings, data protection services, five locations in Michigan and Indianapolis and its OTPortal® platform.

This latest certification is part of Otava's long history of adhering to strict industry-specific regulations. Otava was the first hosting provider in the United States to receive certification as Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant. HIPAA is a federal law that protects personal health information that all healthcare providers and their business associates must follow. Otava has also successfully passed compliance audits for HIPAA + HITECH, PCI, ISO 27001, EU-US Privacy Shield and SOC 1, 2 and 3.

"Security and compliance are the foundation of everything we do at Otava and we hold ourselves accountable to the highest standards," said Brad Cheedle, CEO at Otava. "The HITRUST CSF is the gold standard that needs to be met, and Otava is pleased to be recognized for our commitment by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."

The HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that Otava's solutions and self-service portal have met key regulations, industry-defined requirements and that the organization is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Otava in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"HITRUST has been working with the industry to ensure the appropriate information protection requirements are met when sensitive information is accessed or stored in a cloud environment. By taking the steps necessary to obtain HITRUST CSF Certified status, Otava is distinguished as an organization that people can count on to keep their information safe," said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST.

About Otava

Otava provides secure, compliant hybrid cloud solutions for service providers, channel partners and enterprise clients. By actively aggregating best-of-breed cloud companies and investing in people, tools, and processes, Otava's global footprint continues to expand. The company provides its customers with a clear path to transformation through its highly effective solutions and broad portfolio of hybrid cloud, data protection, disaster recover, security and colocation services, all championed by its exceptional support team. Learn more at www.otava.com.

SOURCE Otava

Related Links

https://www.otava.com

