Otava and T4S Partner to Deliver Fully Managed HIPAA Compliant Cloud Solution for Digital Applications

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in secure and compliant cloud solutions, has partnered with IT services firm T4S Partners to deliver a fully managed compliant cloud solution for the development and management of digital applications created for compliance-sensitive organizations.

"Our partnership with T4S makes perfect sense as we are aligned in our focus on delivering compliance-first solutions," said Brad Cheedle, CEO of Otava. "By joining forces, we are making it easier and faster for companies to obtain fully managed digital applications that are secure and compliant end-to-end — starting at the application layer and all the way through our hosted infrastructure. Our first joint initiative has produced a fully HIPAA compliant solution for healthcare organizations."

T4S provides a full suite of professional services for the OutSystems platform which offers rapid custom development of web and mobile software applications. The partnership with Otava provides T4S with a wholesale cloud platform to brand as its own and offer to its OutSystems clients. This means that T4S can help its clients cut through the clutter to adopt digital technology faster. Already it has enabled T4S to launch its HIPAA Compliant Cloud Solution for OutSystems . Otava's fully managed infrastructure combined with T4S' application management and OutSystems' low code software development platform creates a completely managed cloud solution that is encrypted at the core, protecting patient data without sacrificing performance. The new T4S Solution powered by Otava also offers HIPAA compliant colocation and disaster recovery and backup options.

"Migrating applications to the cloud can be more challenging for organizations managing highly sensitive data, due to security and compliance requirements," said Rob Ash, CEO, T4S Partners, Inc. "Prior to our partnership with Otava, options for our OutSystems clients were limited to keeping their applications on-premise or self-managing them in public cloud environments. But as an Otava channel partner, we can help our customers be at ease when moving their applications to a fully managed, secure private cloud environment where compliance is baked in at every level."

Otava has enabled T4S to become a provider of hybrid cloud solutions without the CAPEX or development investment. Because Otava offers self-managed options for its cloud and portfolio of services, organizations like T4S have full control over their own and their clients' cloud environments, as if they built it themselves. The partnership program also helps T4S create additional paths to monetization, and the HIPAA Compliant Cloud solution is the first of a suite of full stack managed compliant cloud offerings planned for deployment.

Otava's recently announced Otava Gen3 Cloud built on VMware Cloud Director is optimized for enterprises and services providers in security and compliance-sensitive industries. The flexible cloud platform provides IT teams with more agility, control and autonomy over their cloud operations. For service providers, Otava Gen3 Cloud offers self-service control over deployment and administration which results in improved multi-tenant oversight, performance and efficiencies. Enterprises benefit from Gen3 Cloud's reduced complexity, improved business agility and scalability of resources. Otava Gen3 Cloud gives enterprises the power to innovate and service providers the tools to efficiently expand their cloud offerings, all within a framework of robust security.

Otava's Channel Partner Program provides service providers Otava-optimized cloud solutions with 100% uptime Service Level Agreements (SLA), locations worldwide, and comprehensive training and enablement, so they can accelerate revenue. To learn more about becoming an Otava channel partner please visit: www.otava.com/partner/.

About Otava

Otava provides secure, compliant hybrid cloud solutions for service providers, channel partners and enterprise clients. By actively aggregating best-of-breed cloud companies and investing in people, tools, and processes, Otava's global footprint continues to expand. The company provides its customers with a clear path to transformation through its highly effective solutions and broad portfolio of hybrid cloud, data protection, disaster recovery, security and colocation services, all championed by its exceptional support team. Learn more at www.otava.com .

About T4S Partners

T4S Partners, Inc. is an IT & Business Solutions consulting firm specializing in Application Transformation, Enterprise Service Management and Cloud Enablement. T4S' experience helps clients drive efficiency and growth by effectively connecting systems, processes, and people. For further information, please visit http://www.t4spartners.com/.

