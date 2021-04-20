Otava Announces Enhanced Partner Program to Optimize Cloud Services Experience

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in secure and compliant hybrid cloud solutions, today announced significant enhancements to its Partner Program including a new partner portal featuring deal registration and management, 150 co-brandable enablement tools, dedicated marketing campaign assistance and trainers, plus a commitment that Otava will not let Partners lose on price for like deals. The new benefits complement Otava's existing white label and wholesale program which allows partners to utilize their company name instead of Otava's and control pricing margin and 1st call operational support. The advancements are designed to make it easy for service providers to deliver and manage compliant and customizable cloud, data protection, security, and colocation solutions to their customers.

"We white label Otava's cloud solutions as our own which gives us the ability to maintain the full control we need to be successful with our clients," said Greg Fielding, Director of Professional Services for MyITpros. "Otava's partner flexibility, dedicated training, sales, and marketing support are invaluable as we continue to grow our business."

As the Otava partner ecosystem continues to expand, new partners are onboarded to the program by a dedicated success advocate who will help create a customized success plan. Additionally, product training and orientation to Otava's Partner Portal, a valuable repository for tools, training, and promotions is provided. Otava resources, including sales and solutions architects, serve as extensions of its partners' teams to help drive success and make it easier to develop and close deals. The entire partner lifecycle is designed to create long-term service provider relationships that support the advancement of business objectives through the benefits of cloud services.

"We are proud to roll out the latest advancements to our program because our unique approach makes it significantly easier for our partners to be successful," said Brad Cheedle, CEO, Otava. "Otava's flexible options allow service providers to build, preserve, and control their client relationships, eliminating the risk of customers going direct to other vendors for service and support. Additionally, we pride ourselves in providing hands-on consultative engagement with our experts every step of the way to ensure success in selling, training, and supporting cloud solutions, areas where other providers are notoriously absent. Ultimately this means higher margins, faster growth and better client relationships for our partners."

Key features of the program include:

Enhanced white-label and wholesale options: The entire Otava portfolio is available to partners to sell and service under their own corporate brands. Partners maintain and control full client relationships with zero-conflict.

The entire Otava portfolio is available to partners to sell and service under their own corporate brands. Partners maintain and control full client relationships with zero-conflict. Expert resources for consultation and live support: Dedicated sales professionals, solutions architects, marketing staff and training resources, act as an extension of partner organizations to provide support and ensure success.

Dedicated sales professionals, solutions architects, marketing staff and training resources, act as an extension of partner organizations to provide support and ensure success. Low price commitment: To accelerate partners' client growth, Otava is eliminating price from the decision-making process by beating quotes on comparable solutions.

To accelerate partners' client growth, Otava is eliminating price from the decision-making process by beating quotes on comparable solutions. Partner portal for centralized access to sales and training materials: Serves as a single pane of glass for every partner need, including co-branded content to help partners learn, sell and educate prospects. Houses deal registration and protection, funding requests, enablement resources and private storage for critical documents.

Serves as a single pane of glass for every partner need, including co-branded content to help partners learn, sell and educate prospects. Houses deal registration and protection, funding requests, enablement resources and private storage for critical documents. Access to valuable partner ecosystem: Partners connect with a community that drives mutual growth through a variety of means ranging from referrals and affiliate programs to joint promotions and lead generation.

Partners connect with a community that drives mutual growth through a variety of means ranging from referrals and affiliate programs to joint promotions and lead generation. Leading cloud platform: Successful track record and 27-year history make Otava the market leader in compliant and fully customizable cloud solutions. Hybrid cloud, colocation, security, disaster recovery and backup solutions are available worldwide with guaranteed 100% uptime and flexible support and usage models. Partners benefit from Otava's HIPAA, HITRUST, PCI-DSS, ISO 27001 and SOC 1,2 & 3 certifications that apply to cloud solutions and data centers.

Otava is consistently recognized in the industry as a leading cloud provider for the service provider community. Within the past year, the company has been recognized as a strong performer in the Forrester Wave™: Hosted Private Cloud Services, North America, Q2 2020 and named to the CRN MSP 500/Elite 150, CRN Solution Provider 500 and CRN Fast Growth 150 lists as well the Channel Futures MSP 501 ranking.

"Our partner-first approach coupled with the financial strength and longevity of our rock-solid parent company that has been family owned and operated since 1872, makes Otava like no other. We believe that Otava represents one of the soundest cloud investments a service provider could make," concluded Cheedle.

About Otava

Otava provides secure, compliant hybrid cloud solutions for service providers, channel partners and enterprise clients. By actively aggregating best-of-breed cloud companies and investing in people, tools, and processes, Otava's global footprint continues to expand. The company provides its customers with a clear path to transformation through its highly effective solutions and broad portfolio of hybrid cloud, data protection, disaster recovery, security and colocation services, all championed by its exceptional support team.

