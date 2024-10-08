OTAVA Announces S.E.C.U.R.E. Score

A Path to Complete Enterprise IT Protection, S.E.C.U.R.E. Score

Assesses Vulnerabilities, Closes Gaps, and Minimizes Risk

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®, global leader in secure and compliant multi-cloud solutions, today introduced the OTAVA® S.E.C.U.R.E. Score to help businesses further improve their security posture.

The S.E.C.U.R.E. Score is a dynamic metric that assesses vulnerabilities, and makes recommendations on how to close security gaps and minimize risk. The S.E.C.U.R.E. acronym stands for Shrink, Examine, Contain, Undo, Recover, and Evaluate – the incremental steps to understanding areas of vulnerability, and how to protect businesses from evolving and escalating cyber threats.

"Businesses continue to face increasing threats of cyber attacks across every aspect of their IT environments. Continually enhancing security posture and striving to protect against these ever-changing attack vectors is a top priority for IT leaders," said Brian Hoekelman, Vice President of Product and Business Development, OTAVA. "The S.E.C.U.R.E. Score redefines how businesses approach cybersecurity. For the first time, it is possible for our customers to see their entire cloud and IT environments on a single dashboard. Armed with detailed guidance and suggested solutions, businesses can confidently elevate their security solutions and stay ahead of emerging threats."

Available within the OTAVA ENCORE Portal, S.E.C.U.R.E. Score is based on OTAVA's S.E.C.U.R.E. ™ Framework , a process that simplifies cybersecurity strategy by breaking it down into manageable components, and aligns with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework.

The easy-to-understand scoring system breaks down complex cybersecurity challenges into manageable components, empowering businesses to assess their current security posture in real-time. With the clear security posture snapshot, the platform offers personalized recommendations, actionable insights, and best practices to improve defenses.

OTAVA will make the S.E.C.U.R.E. Score available to customers starting this month. It measures the effectiveness of cloud services utilization, identifies gaps in a current environment, and provides recommendations for improvement. S.E.C.U.R.E. Score monitors all relevant areas of the cloud services environment, regardless of the vendor, including monitoring, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), malware solutions, data protection and disaster recovery solutions, patching, and other areas of vulnerability. A list of recommendations is provided, along with actionable steps designed to help customers improve their score and overall security posture.

OTAVA provides world-class cloud infrastructure and data resilience solutions that protect businesses against all vectors of attack in today's digital landscape. The company's Disaster Recovery as a Service, Backup and Data Protection, Security as a Service, and SIEM and SOC solutions all address the mission critical need for securing and protecting business operations from cyber threats and attacks. Its multi-cloud infrastructure solutions have compliance and security practices built in. OTAVA is certified in HIPAA, HITECH, HITRUST, SSAE 18, SOC 1, 2, 3, PCI-DDS, and ISO 27001.

Join the exclusive waitlist for the S.E.C.U.R.E. Score and watch the video .

About OTAVA

OTAVA is a global, recognized leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence, and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data. With its flexible solutions, fortified security, colocation offerings, and professional services, OTAVA empowers its clients with everything they need to thrive in the cloud and stay focused on what they do best. To learn how OTAVA can maximize your potential, go to OTAVA.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

SOURCE OTAVA