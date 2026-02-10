OTAVA Becomes New VMware Cloud Service Provider Pinnacle Tier Partner in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program

OTAVA to Help Customers Modernize Infrastructure, Accelerate Innovation, and Improve Business Resiliency with Managed VMware Cloud Foundation Services

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®, a leader in secure and compliant multi-cloud solutions, today announced the company is now a VMware Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) Pinnacle tier partner in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program for North America. OTAVA will help mutual enterprise customers to innovate by adopting VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) as their private cloud infrastructure. OTAVA will deliver new managed VMware Cloud Foundation private cloud services, including sovereign cloud services that support data residency and other jurisdictional controls.

"VMware technologies have played a foundational role in OTAVA's ability to deliver secure, scalable, and compliant cloud environments," said Ben Stiles, VP of Strategic Alliances and Corporate Development, OTAVA. "Securing our place as a Pinnacle partner is not only an endorsement of our technical and operational capabilities, it's a signal to our customers that they can count on us for stability and strategic guidance during a time of change."

VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) is the platform for the modern private cloud, providing customers a consistent cloud operating model spanning data centers, edge, and managed cloud infrastructure from VCSP partners. VCF combines the agility and scalability of public cloud with the security, performance, architectural control and total cost of ownership (TCO) benefits of an on-premises environment. VCF delivers a single unified platform that supports all applications—traditional, modern, or AI—with consistent operations, governance, and controls across the private cloud environment.

"As a Pinnacle partner, OTAVA's expertise, experience and influence in the industry will play a crucial role in helping to lead our customers to adopting a modern private cloud," said Ricky Cooper, VP of Global Cloud Service Providers, OEM and eOEM at Broadcom. "With VCF, customers benefit from a modern private cloud that accelerates innovation, controls cloud costs, and enables sovereignty and security with data control that supports better compliance and cyber resilience at scale. Our trusted VCSP Pinnacle partners help our mutual customers unlock all of the value from the VCF platform."

Pinnacle is the highest program level in the Broadcom Advantage Partner program. Pinnacle partners are Broadcom's most invested and strategic partners, boasting extensive certifications, a track record of significant sales and service achievements, and broad international coverage. Holding Pinnacle status signifies a partner's deep technological know-how and proficiency in addressing the most intricate customer issues.

