Otava Announces Shelly Bodine as Channel Chief

"Our relationships with managed service providers, resellers, and distributors are a high priority for Otava, and we are thrilled to welcome Shelly to the team to lead this strategic part of the business," said Brad Cheedle, CEO, Otava. "Shelly has spent her career in the technology distribution and reseller space and has a deep understanding of our ecosystem. We look forward to her contributions and further advancements to the program."

A versatile leader, Bodine has held executive positions over the last 25 years in procurement, marketing, sales, channel alliances, operations and mergers and acquisition. Prior to joining Otava, she served as the North American Chief of Staff for SoftwareONE. In this role, she was responsible for organization cadence, sales enablement initiatives, and special projects. During her time at SoftwareONE she also led sales and partner alliance teams, as well as served on their "Women in Technology" Board. Before joining SoftwareONE, Bodine worked for organizations such as Avnet, where she headed up the Western Region Enterprise Channel team, and Insight, where she was the Vice President of Client Operations.

"Otava's unique approach to its channel business makes it truly easy for partners to be successful," said Bodine. "The recently launched partner portal, enhanced white label options, and low price commitment are all evidence of the company's dedication to its service provider community. I am excited to be joining this talented team at such a pivotal time for cloud migration."

Otava offers compliant hybrid cloud solutions that are designed to make complex cloud management easy for channel partners. White label and resell options provide service providers with access to dedicated sales and marketing resources that drive success. And with simple turnkey tools and enablement, a robust partner ecosystem built to maximize profits, and frictionless engagement, Otava makes custom, compliant cloud simple to sell and scale.

Bodine will be based in Arizona. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Minnesota State University, Mankato.

About Otava

Otava provides custom, compliant, hybrid cloud solutions for service providers, SLED, and enterprise clients. It makes the cloud journey easy for its customers by delivering a robust suite of natively compliant services backed by a consultative approach, live human support, and added flexibility. Otava's portfolio of cloud, disaster recovery, backup, colocation, and security solutions accommodates the unique needs of today's businesses, agencies, organizations, and channel partners.

SOURCE Otava

Related Links

https://www.otava.com

