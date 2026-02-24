OTAVA Named to CRN's 2026 MSP 500 List

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®, a leader in secure and compliant multi-cloud solutions, today announced that it has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2026.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers. The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. This year marks OTAVA's eleventh year on the CRN MSP 500 list.

"Earning a place on this essential list for more than a decade reflects our commitment to being a trusted partner," said Ben Stiles, VP of Strategic Alliances and Corporate Development, OTAVA. "Our team takes pride in tackling the complex challenges so that our customers don't have to go it alone. From data protection and security to cloud infrastructure, our priority is to help organizations succeed with confidence."

OTAVA's portfolio of data protection , edge computing , and secure and compliant multi-cloud solutions is powered by industry-leading technologies. With a human-centered approach, OTAVA offers purpose-built solutions ensuring seamless cloud migrations, advanced data protection, and scalable infrastructure. Solutions are designed to meet each client's unique needs while prioritizing security and data protection and helping them unlock their full potential in the cloud.

"The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like—helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success."

The 2026 MSP 500 list will be featured online at crn.com/msp500.

