OTAVA Appoints Cyndi Lyon to Lead Customer Experience and Strategy

News provided by

Otava

23 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

Dedicated Focus Affirms OTAVA's Commitment to Elevating the Customer Journey

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®, a global leader in custom and compliant multi-cloud solutions, today announced the appointment of Cyndi Lyon to Vice President of Customer Experience and Strategy. This role underscores the company's dedication to its customer-first approach. Lyon will oversee all aspects of customers' experience with OTAVA to elevate results and satisfaction.

"As a cloud computing and IT service provider, OTAVA has always prided itself on its customer-first approach and high-touch support model," said Tom Wilten, President and General Manager, OTAVA. "We're elevating our customer-centric stance even further with this intentional focus and commitment. Cyndi will apply her passion, leadership skills, and vast knowledge to advancing the customer experience from start to finish. In doing so, she will propel our guiding principles of customer advocacy and excellence into action and contribute to our legacy of exceptionalism."

In her new role, Lyon will be responsible for activating customer experience (CX) strategies to deliver differentiated experiences that build customer loyalty and advocacy. This includes championing best practices, serving as the voice of the customer across the organization, driving engagement, building loyalty, and maintaining responsibility for the overall satisfaction of customers.

"Cyndi has proven her outstanding leadership across the organization, and she has been instrumental in our success. Dedication to customer experience is essential to our unique position in the market and we are thrilled to have her leading this operation," concluded Wilten.

Lyon is a seasoned executive with nearly 30 years of experience. She joined OTAVA in 2018 and was most recently the head of OTAVA's product, marketing, and business strategy. Earlier she led the company's operations team where she was responsible for ensuring the development and implementation of efficient processes and systems for the business. Currently, Lyon is pursuing a master's degree in Customer Experience Management from Michigan State University.

"For technology companies especially, customer experience is what it all comes down to," said Lyon. "OTAVA is an impressive organization filled with talented professionals. I am eager to work collaboratively with all of our teams as well as with our great customers to create the best possible experiences that lead to extraordinary and lasting success."

Prior to joining OTAVA, Lyon was the Director of Professional Services with Foresee where she set the onboarding strategy for customers and developed the professional services consultant organization's team and product offerings. Earlier, she was a City Planning Director in Michigan, where she established the city's first Planning Department.

About OTAVA

OTAVA is a global, recognized leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence, and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data. With its flexible solutions, fortified security, colocation offerings, and professional services, OTAVA empowers its clients with everything they need to thrive in the cloud and stay focused on what they do best. To learn how OTAVA can maximize your potential, go to OTAVA.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

SOURCE Otava

