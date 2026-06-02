OTAVA Named an Associate Member of the Indiana Bankers Association

INDIANAPOLIS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®, a leader in secure and compliant multi-cloud solutions, today announced that it has been named an Associate Member of the Indiana Bankers Association (IBA).

IBA Associate Members deliver value-added benefits to IBA member banks. These providers represent outstanding options in their areas of expertise.

OTAVA currently supports the technology needs of multiple Indiana banks and has significant experience in the financial services industry nationwide. With key compliance certification built-in at every layer, OTAVA delivers critical technology support including data protection, edge computing, and multi-cloud solutions.

"IBA provides a valuable service to its member organizations across Indiana, and we are thrilled to be a partner," said Donnie Gerault, CEO, OTAVA. "We are committed to supporting this community with our secure, compliant cloud solutions that are designed to enhance operational efficiency and safeguard financial data. We look forward to working closely with IBA and its members."

An Indiana company, OTAVA delivers solutions that address the requirements of local banks. The company's focus on industry compliance, security, and scalable cloud solutions makes it a natural fit for IBA's mission to advocate for a healthy banking environment by providing education and training and fostering networking opportunities for bankers to connect and grow.

"With ever-evolving malicious cybersecurity actors, it is more important than ever for our member banks to have secure and compliant technology solutions," said Rod Lasley, IBA chief operating officer. "We are pleased to welcome OTAVA to our network of associate members and look forward to their participation in the Association."

OTAVA offers banking organizations the ability to leverage multiple cloud providers, optimizing cost and performance while ensuring regulatory compliance across all solutions. Its edge computing solutions support applications like ATMs with improved security and performance through processing data closer to the source. Additionally, robust data protection and disaster recovery solutions ensure financial data is secure and always accessible.

About OTAVA

OTAVA is a global, recognized leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence, and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data. With its flexible solutions, fortified security, colocation offerings, and professional services, OTAVA empowers its clients with everything they need to thrive in the cloud and stay focused on what they do best. To learn how OTAVA can maximize your potential, go to OTAVA.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

SOURCE OTAVA