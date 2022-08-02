ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in custom and compliant hybrid cloud solutions, today announced that Pete Bell has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales. In this role, Bell directs Otava's sales strategy and manages the team responsible for customer acquisition and expansion to further the company's growth trajectory.

Otava Appoints Pete Bell as Senior Vice President of Sales

"Pete's natural abilities as a sales leader will prove invaluable as Otava continues to evolve," said Tom Wilten, Interim President and General Manager of Otava. "His vast experiences give him a complete and insightful understanding of the ins and outs of the cloud technology industry. Blending business and technology to create effective sales strategies, Pete brings his own unique formula for success to the table. He will be a key contributor as we advance our position as a leading global cloud solutions provider."

Bell was appointed to help continue the momentum and accelerate Otava's growth. He brings more than 25 years of sales leadership experience and has built, recruited, managed, and grown global sales operations for top organizations on three continents. Prior to joining Otava, Bell served as Senior Vice President of Sales, at Faction, Inc. Earlier, he held other senior leadership roles at many cloud technology firms, including Internap, Level 3, NTT America, and more, where he oversaw and contributed to record growth.

"Otava's approach to delivering secure hybrid cloud solutions with hands-on support is uniquely valuable at a time when it's needed most," said Bell. "I am looking forward to being part of this innovative and customer-first team. It's an important time for the industry, and I'm proud to have the opportunity to contribute to the success of this outstanding organization."

Pete's leadership experience will support Otava's growth as the company continues to evolve. Otava delivers secure hybrid cloud solutions with a human approach that helps businesses and service providers thrive in the cloud. Its portfolio is designed to provide a clear path to hybridity for companies navigating the cloud native landscape. Otava's cloud platform delivers simplicity, transparency, and flexibility with a range of management and infrastructure levels to accommodate unique needs. Each cloud solution is supported by fully integrated services such as backup, security, and disaster recovery that can connect to public cloud or on-premise environments.

Bell holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication from Emerson College. He resides in Denver and is located in Otava's Colorado office.

About Otava

Otava is a global, recognized leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence, and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data. With its flexible solutions, fortified security, colocation offerings, and professional services, Otava empowers its clients with everything they need to thrive in the cloud and stay focused on what they do best.

