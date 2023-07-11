OTAVA Appoints TJ Houske to CEO

OTAVA Focuses on Driving New Levels of Customer Centricity for Business Resilience and Security in the Cloud

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®,  global leader in managed cloud solutions, business resiliency, and security services, today announced the appointment of TJ Houske to CEO.

Houske has been with OTAVA since 2020, most recently serving as the company's Senior Vice President of Technology, Operations, and Engineering. Under his leadership, OTAVA will hone its focus on customer centricity, and raise the bar to provide exceptional value in the cloud solutions industry. Houske's vast technical expertise combined with his ability to forge strong relationships are in direct alignment with OTAVA's people-first approach.

"OTAVA combines world-class technology backed by expert support like no other in the industry," said Houske. "We are passionate about the success of our customers, and I look forward to leading the team as we continue to deliver impactful results with our unique approach."

OTAVA's parent company Schurz Communications appointed Houske to lead the business, recognizing his significant contributions and the exceptional value he brings to the business. OTAVA's Interim CEO, Tom Wilten, has been tapped for a leadership role in a newly developing venture at Schurz. 

"Our thanks and gratitude go out to Tom for his tremendous contributions to OTAVA over the years, both as CFO, and most recently for stepping in to serve as our Interim CEO," said John Reardon, President and CEO of parent company Schurz Communications.

Reardon further commented, "I know TJ will succeed in this new role. He has exceptional technical expertise, deep knowledge of the managed cloud services industry, and a strong ability to connect with both customers and employees. With business resilience and security at the forefront of our solutions portfolio, OTAVA will enable our customers to thrive in the ever-changing world of digital threats."

"It has been my great honor to serve OTAVA in a leadership capacity these last five years. I am proud of the leadership team we have built and the opportunity available to OTAVA. I know TJ will do great things," said Wilten.

For more than 20 years, Houske has held senior and executive leadership roles in engineering, architecture, and strategic business development. He holds a bachelor's degree in organizational studies and business from Arizona State University and is currently completing an MBA with emphasis in Marketing & Strategic Leadership as well as a Master of Finance from the University of Cincinnati.

About OTAVA

OTAVA is a global, recognized leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence, and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data. With its flexible solutions, fortified security, colocation offerings, and professional services, OTAVA empowers its clients with everything they need to thrive in the cloud and stay focused on what they do best. To learn how OTAVA can maximize your potential, go to OTAVA.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

