OTAVA Awarded VCSP Innovation Partner of the Year in the Broadcom 2025 VMware Cloud Service Provider Partner Awards

INDIANAPOLIS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®, a leader in secure and compliant multi-cloud solutions, today announced it has been awarded 2025 VCSP Innovation Partner of the Year in the Broadcom 2025 VMware Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) Partner Awards. OTAVA was selected based on its success in helping enterprise customers innovate by adopting VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) as their private cloud infrastructure.

"OTAVA is proud to be named the VCSP Innovation Partner of Year," said Ben Stiles, VP of Strategic Alliances and Corporate Development, OTAVA. "This validation of our expertise in delivering secure, scalable, and compliant cloud environments signifies trust in our ability to help customers achieve maximum success with VMware solutions in a quickly evolving environment."

The Broadcom 2025 VCSP Partner Awards recognize key VMware partners for their outstanding 2025 accomplishments and contributions to helping customers unlock the value of VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) to rapidly achieve their business objectives. The 2025 winners were selected based on their roles in driving growth, innovation, go-to-market execution excellence, investing in enablement and technical expertise, and working with the VMware User Group (VMUG) community. Each winner is recognized for their commitment to delivering superior customer outcomes.

"We are proud to recognize our Broadcom 2025 VCSP Partner Award winners for their commitment to helping customers realize the full value of their services provided through their private cloud investment in VCF," said Ricky Cooper, vice president of global cloud service providers, OEM and eOEM, Broadcom. "These awards honor the partners who expertly offer services implemented on VCF to achieve resilience, automation, security, and long-term return on investment."

"It is an honor to receive this designation from Broadcom," said John Reardon, President and CEO of parent company Schurz Communications, and interim CEO of OTAVA. "Congratulations go to the OTAVA team for demonstrating outstanding expertise, a customer friendly approach, and exceptional results. Our customers rely on us for guidance and support and our team is dedicated to driving partner and customer success."

VMware Cloud Service Providers in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program carry deep technical knowledge in VMware technologies and expertly help customers enable the comprehensive capabilities of VCF. The Broadcom Advantage Partner Program brings together best-of-breed technology partners to deliver solutions and expertise for today's complex business challenges. Broadcom partners are highly capable and experienced companies that help customers make the most of their technology stack and drive greater returns from their Broadcom software investments.

About OTAVA

OTAVA is a global, recognized leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence, and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data. With its flexible solutions, fortified security, colocation offerings, and professional services, OTAVA empowers its clients with everything they need to thrive in the cloud and stay focused on what they do best. To learn how OTAVA can maximize your potential, go to OTAVA.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

SOURCE OTAVA